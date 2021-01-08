CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions: Kentucky-Florida

Kentucky's non-conference schedule went about as poorly as possible but the 'Cats have bounced back with two wins to start the new year.

Will the 'Cats make their biggest statement of the season with a win against Florida on Saturday, or will the Gators put UK back against the ropes?

What are you most looking forward to seeing from Kentucky against Florida?

Jeff Drummond: This game marks the start of what could be a very challenging stretch of games for Kentucky. Florida, Alabama, and Auburn will give us a pretty good indication of whether the Cats are starting to turn the corner or if what we saw during the non-conference portion of the schedule is an accurate reflection of the team. I see this matchup coming down to whether Florida's backcourt or Kentucky's frontcourt can control the game. If the Cats can get another strong performance from Olivier Sarr, I think they'll have a shot to win. That's a big IF on the road, though, where his foul problems can be magnified. The Gators are pretty solid with their halfcourt defense, so UK has to be better on the glass than they were Tuesday against Vanderbilt.

I'm excited to see Keion Brooks Jr. back on the floor for the Cats. He did not set the world on fire as a freshman, but many fans may forget how good he looked coming down the stretch last season, including a terrific performance to help the Cats rally from an 18-point deficit to win at Florida in what turned out to be their final game before the Covid-19 shutdown. I'm not expecting him to post a double-double or anything like that, but I think his presence will be key for a young team that needs another veteran on the floor. He also gives the frontcourt some valuable "foul insurance." Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson, and Lance Ware have been racking up a ton of fouls, so, if nothing more, he gives UK an additional five fouls in the frontcourt.

Travis Graf: Keion Brooks’ return is huge for this Kentucky team. Sure, he only averaged four points per game last year, but he showed spurts of versatility. Looking at Kentucky’s roster, Brooks is the most well-rounded player that they have at the four spot. He can score from three levels and put the ball on the deck some as well. His return means added versatility to the lineup combinations and different rotational possibilities. Brooks should be an emotional leader who can help steady the ship of a team that’s been horrible out of the gate.

David Sisk: Kentucky travels to Gainesville Saturday, and the story lines are almost parallel to the last time they played there ten months ago. The Cats were coming off a devastating upset loss to Tennessee. Ashton Hagans did not make the trip either, so it seemed they were trying to salvage a season even though they were SEC regular season champs. The Big Blue came back from a double digit deficit on the back of Keion Brooks for an unlikely win. They are hoping for the same this time around. We don’t know what the sophomore will provide. He has been out, so it goes to say there will be some rust. I don’t think anybody expects a double-double, but could he provide much needed veteran leadership to a fragile team? Kentucky has had its fair share of squeakers, so any help Brooks provides could be the difference in winning and losing.

What's your prediction for how the game will play out?

Drummond: Florida 68, Kentucky 65 -- I just don't think the Cats played well enough against Vanderbilt to give me enough confidence to pick them on the road against a solid Florida team. Like a lot of the games this season, I think it will be close, but the Gators' backcourt play gives them the edge in this one.

Graf: Kentucky’s matchup with Florida will really tell fans if the team has turned the corner more than the last two wins have. The Gators are a physical test for the Cats. They foul a ton (22 fouls per game), but they also block a lot of shots (13th in the country at 5.6 per contest). This sets up to be a nice measuring stick for Kentucky because while Florida likes to run a bit, they are also fine slowing it down at times as well. It would be nice to see Kentucky dictate the pace without making it a rock fight. This game comes down to the matchup between Olivier Sarr and one of the more underrated big men in the SEC in Colin Castleton. I believe Sarr continues his strong play and the ‘Cats win in an ugly one, 64-62.

Sisk: Florida has been an odd program under Mike White. It always seems to be a talented group on the verge of a spark. They should be good this season, but they are coming off a bad loss to Alabama. However they seem to be a different team at home despite the lack of fans. Mississippi State and Vanderbilt could not get out of their own way late in their games against Kentucky. Florida won’t be as generous. Gators 70 Wildcats 64.