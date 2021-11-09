Staff Predictions: Kentucky-Duke

The Champions Classic has provided plenty of memories, good and bad, for Kentucky fans over the years.

It returns tonight, signaling the beginning of the 2021-22 college basketball season, and pitting the Wildcats against Duke.

Here's what Cats Illustrated staff writers think about the game and how it might play out.

What are you most curious to see in tonight's game?

Jeff Drummond: I'll be curious to see what this Duke team looks like beyond Paolo Banchero. We know all about him and his enormous upside, but even though they've recruited some other nice prospects, there are a lot of unknowns with these Blue Devils. I'm wondering how their backcourt matches up with UK's impressive, veteran guards and a potential superstar in TyTy Washington.

David Sisk: I'll be honest, going into the first game I'm curious about everything. Does this team most closely resemble the unit we saw last Friday night in the first half or in the second? I actually thought the frontcourt might be the strength going into the scrimmage, but now I'm not so sure. Are the wings athletic enough to succeed against the very best? Which players in a loaded roster are going to step up and step out of the pack? It's early, but win, lose, or draw, John Calipari will find out what he needs to address going into his upcoming weeks of boot camp.

Travis Graf: For me, I’m looking forward to seeing if Kentucky’s back court production can keep up with Duke’s front court. On paper, I just don’t see how Kentucky’s front court can win the matchup against Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams, so the ‘Cats will need to lean backcourt on the backcourt to knockdown some outside shots and dictate the pace of the game.

Justin Rowland: Everything. I think Kentucky is going to come out with more aggressiveness on the glass and defensively than we saw in exhibition season but those areas are questions after the preseason. How will Kentucky defend Banchero and can they avoid foul trouble in that task? Is TyTy Washington the latest Calipari freshman to have a big moment on this stage?

What are your keys to a Kentucky win?

Drummond: For Kentucky to win, I think Oscar Tshiebwe has to stay out of foul trouble and provide UK with a post presence on both ends of the floor. We don't know if Lance Ware or Daimion Collins are up to this kind of challenge yet, so it's imperative for Tshiebwe to log around 25-28 productive minutes.

Sisk: This looks like it is going to be a nail biter. I watched Kentucky fall apart in so many late game situations last season. They either made tons of last minute turnovers or they missed open shots. They need to execute and play clean basketball down the stretch Tuesday night. This group has more experience, but they will need to gel quickly on both ends.

Graf: For Kentucky to win, they must keep Duke’s supporting cast in check. When I say supporting cast, I mostly mean the backcourt. Banchero is going to get his. Mark Williams will probably have something around 15 and 10. Kentucky can’t afford to let one of the Blue Devils’ guards or wings get super hot.

Rowland: Kentucky needs to knock down a bunch of outside shots. They don't have to hit 50%. They don't have to hit 20. But it's tough to win if they don't shoot well from outside here. The other thing for me is shot selection. Fewer shots for forwards from outside, more from guards. The right guys taking the right shots. That doesn't always happen early in the season but if it does, and I think we'll be able to tell early, it will mean they're locked in as a mature team should be.

What's your prediction for how the game will play out?

Drummond: Kentucky 77, Duke 73 ... I don't really have much to go on here, other than I think college basketball remains a guard's game, and the Cats seem to have a nice advantage in the backcourt. If Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington, Kellan Grady, and Davion Mintz play well, it's hard to imagine the Cats not being in this game until the final horn.

Sisk: Kentucky 78 Duke 76. I've got questions about Duke as well. I love their inside game, but I have questions about the backcourt. They struggled at the point guard spot last year, and I have seen more talented wings in the past than what they trot out this year. Obviously, we have questions about Kentucky as well. I have no idea what the outcome will be, so I might as well put in a vote for the Cats.

Graf: Duke 81, Kentucky 79. Both teams go toe to toe from start to finish, but having the best player on the court in Banchero gives Duke the advantage down the stretch when both teams have to have a bucket. TyTy Washington scores 20 points and Kentucky hits 10 to 12 three’s, but come up just short.

Rowland: Kentucky 75, Duke 73. As with the others my confidence in this pick is low simply because we don't know much about either team. Even though Kentucky left a bit to be desired in the exhibition season I like their backcourt to control the game as it did early in the 2015 season here in this game, but they'll have to hold off Banchero & Co.