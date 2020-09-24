CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions: Kentucky-Auburn

We're two days away from Kentucky's season opener, a trip to the Plains, and it's one of the biggest openers that any of us can remember.

The Wildcats are a solid underdog according to the Vegas line but the fan base has high expectations for the season.

Cats Illustrated writers Justin Rowland, Jeff Drummond, and Travis Graf offer predictions and takes on the game here below.

What are the main reasons Kentucky fans should be optimistic about the matchup?

Justin Rowland: Kentucky has an experienced team at almost every position and the program appears to have great leadership in the player ranks. The lines on both side appear to be strong and at least on paper seem to have an advantage against Auburn. That's a great foundation during this year in particular, when COVID-19 cut spring practices short and has led to so many players sitting out fall practices due to positive tests and contact tracing. It seems as though the Wildcats might not have had as many players out during fall camp and practices as Auburn based on reporting.

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky should be optimistic in this matchup because they are better on the line of scrimmage. So many SEC games come down to who is better in the trenches, and there's no question, at least on paper, that the Cats have the big-man edge in this one. If they can transfer it to the field, they have to feel good about their chances.

Travis Graf: When’s the last time that Kentucky was better than a team of Auburn’s caliber at the majority of positions on the field? Kentucky has outscored Auburn if you combine their last three contests, so historically, the ‘Cats have usually fared well. I love Kentucky’s advantage in the trenches. It’ll allow them to play their style and keep the score low, run the ball a lot and chew clock. Bo Nix gets all of the accolades and preseason hype, but in their last eight starts, Wilson has put up better numbers, has a better record and has a better quarterback rating. It all depends on how Wilson responds to taking that first hit.

What are some reasons for concern going into Saturday's game?

Rowland: Auburn has more playmakers than Kentucky on the offensive side of the ball. In a tight matchup that's not an insignificant advantage. Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz are the kinds of players who can turn a close game into one with breathing room in one or two plays. Kentucky's offense seems to have had some red zone issues during fall camp and that is a concern against a defense that should be fairly stout. They can't win this game with field goals. Finally, it's hard for me to imagine Kentucky racking up a lot of yards and points against this Auburn defense, which should be fast and aggressive. Kevin Steele does a great job.

Drummond: The Cats have not always been very sharp out of the gates under Mark Stoops. They typically struggle in season openers, and most of those have come against lesser competition than they'll see at Auburn. It will be the first time that UK quarterback Terry Wilson has played in more than a year, so he could be knocking off some rust. The Tigers have a lot of talent on the roster and the potential for big plays on offense with Bo Nix at quarterback and a dangerous receiving corps.

Graf: Kentucky can’t come out flat like they typically do early in week one against what is typically MAC teams. This game will be over by halftime if Kentucky comes out lethargic. Auburn is a very tough test for Terry Wilson’s first game back. He can’t come out too high emotionally or else the Auburn defense will rattle him.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Rowland: Boogie Watson. The SEC's top returning sack man will be on a mission this year. Against Auburn, he's facing a team with a questionable offensive line. Getting after Bo Nix to unsettle him and impact his confidence will be a key to the game and Watson has the credentials to do that.

Drummond: Outside linebacker Boogie Watson comes up with a handful of huge plays behind the line of scrimmage, Josh Allen-style, to help spearhead a strong effort by the UK defense.

Graf: AJ Rose. Kentucky will probably throw the ball 20 to 25 times in this game and don’t be surprised if Rose gets a handful of those targets. He’s Kentucky’s best weapon for catching out of the backfield. I think he scores one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Rowland: Kentucky 21, Auburn 17. The most important matchup of the game is between Kentucky's defensive line and Auburn's offensive line. The Tigers are replacing four starters up front and that offensive line has drawn some criticism in recent years. If Kentucky can win the matchup in the trenches and allow for the edge defenders to get after Bo Nix and the runners in the backfield it will be a huge advantage and I expect that to happen.

Drummond: Kentucky 26, Auburn 23 -- The Cats pull the upset by executing the Mark Stoops ball control and stingy D formula once again. A big jump in the national polls awaits entering Week 2.

Graf: Kentucky 24, Auburn 21. The ‘Cats have to keep it somewhat low-scoring if they want to win this ballgame. The defense makes some big plays and puts the offense in a good position to win.