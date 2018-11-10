Can Kentucky make it two years in a row against Tennessee?

Cats Illustrated staff writers go to the roundtable and make predictions before the Cats take on the Vols.

Why should UK fans feel confident?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: I think Kentucky should feel reasonably confident in their ability to keep Tennessee's offense contained. If the Cats turn in their typical solid rushing performance on offense, take care of the ball, and give their usual stingy effort on defense, this is a game that -- on paper -- they should win comfortably. Too bad it's being played on the turf of a stadium where they haven't won in nearly four decades instead of paper. It will not be easy, but the Cats should grab this W.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Against big-name SEC opponents this season, Georgia and Florida etc., Tennessee allowed over 200 yards rushing. With the exception of Georgia's D'Andrew Swift, Benny Snell will be the best running back the Vols have faced this season. After a pedestrian outing, by Snell standards, against the Bulldogs the Cats' ace back is overdue for a big game. Tennessee's offense has also struggled opposite brand-name opponents, and it is safe to wager that the Cats' vaunted D has redemption on their mind after laying an egg in one of the biggest games in program history.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Tennessee is having all kinds of trouble running the ball and while their passing game has been fairly efficient it hasn't really been explosive. Couple that with the fact that Kentucky's pass defense isn't really allowing any big plays (maybe the best in the nation in that regard) and I don't know what the Vols are going to be able to do on offense.

What are the biggest reasons for concern?

Drummond: Tennessee is a proud program that always seems to get up for Kentucky in November, even when the Cats weren't putting up that much resistance during that long winning streak by the Vols. Phil Fulmer always stressed to his teams that UK was an important rival, even though the guys in blue were not holding up their end of the bargain. I expect UT to fight as hard as they have in any game this season.

Taylor: The football Cats are in the same boat as their hardwood counterparts. they took a beating in a heavyweight fight, and teams can sound positive in the run up to a game, but shellshock is known to carry over into the following contest. A slow start in Knoxville, where Kentucky historically struggles, is likely. Throw in a motivated Vols team that is two wins away from bowl eligibility and Mark Stoops' team has a fight on their hands.

Rowland: Kentucky isn't good enough that they can just show up and go through the motions. That's why the line opened at 3 in UK's favor and that's why it's still within the range of "it wouldn't be a huge upset if Kentucky lost". That this game follows an emotionally draining loss to UGA and is on the road has to be a little concerning. The offense probably isn't going to boatrace the Vols.

Who's your pick for Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: If Kentucky wins, I see the offensive line as being the group MVP. The Cats have to reclaim that identity of maulers in the run game that they had early in the season but has slipped away in the last couple of weeks. If they rediscover their mojo, I could see a 200-yard day for Benny Snell Jr.

Taylor: Benny Snell. At this point in the season, this choice is redundant, but the Cats are at their best when Snell runs hard and angry. I just can't see Benny having a third straight sub-100-yard game, especially against a historical rival.

Rowland: Josh Allen. Against UGA, in spite of two fumble recoveries, Allen had one of his quieter performances of the season. I think Tennessee is going to have to pass to win this game and I think Allen will have a bounce back game.

What's your predicted game outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 24, Tennessee 16. The Cats claim a hard-fought win on Rocky Top as the defense shines once again with a handful of interceptions and Josh Allen passes Oliver Barnett as UK's all-time sacks king.

Taylor: Kentucky 23, Tennessee 10. The post-Georgia hangover will extend through at least midway through the first quarter. The good news for UK fans is that I don't think Tennessee will do enough to KO the Cats early. A balanced UK offense and a resurgent defense will outclass the Vols in all aspects of the game to secure the program's first win in Knoxville in my lifetime.

Rowland: Kentucky 20, Tennessee 10. Nothing suggests this will be a higher scoring game and while UK would love to get the offense humming at this point it's all about maxing out the win total this year. Get out of town as quickly and easily as possible, which is what this team excels at.