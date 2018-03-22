The quality of play should improve, the teams facing one another should be good competition for one another and every team still standing is only a four-game win streak away from championship glory.

This time of year it's survive and advance, win or go home. The first two rounds of this year's tournament have been thrilling and completely unexpected by results, but now it's time for the Sweet 16.

How much will Kentucky's home court advantage in Atlanta (because that's what it really will be) impact the game?

T.J. Walker, Basketball Recruiting Analyst: It’s been a little overhyped and maybe I’ll come off as a fool for saying that come late Thursday evening. NCAA Tournaments are a bit of a different animal. Every school is promised a certain allotment of tickets and for such a big tournament game I’d guess every school fills their allotment and if they don’t there won’t be many turned over to the general sale pool. That will nearly be all blue, but there will even be some locals that get in that won’t be cheering for UK. Kentucky will undoubtedly have the crowd advantage but it won’t be as significant as it’s been made out to be. More similar to an SEC Tournament in New Orleans versus one in Nashville.

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: If this game had been played in the old Georgia Dome or over at shiny, new Mercedes Benz Stadium, I think the Cats would have an enormous homecourt advantage this weekend. The way UK is playing right now would have almost guaranteed that 20,000-plus members of Big Blue Nation would have headed South for at least a potential Saturday game. But with them playing in a 15,000-seat arena, I'm not really sure how it's going to play out. I'm positive UK will have the biggest and most vocal fan base, but there just aren't many tickets available for this. I could see a school like Loyola bringing a big crowd since they may never be in this position again.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: If you look back over the course of K-State's season there have been times when it probably seemed like they were better on the road than they were at home. They ultimately finished the season with a better home than road record in league play. The point is, K-State has defeated Oklahoma State, Texas, Baylor, Iowa State and Washington State, among others, on the road. They've also turned in some stinkers. I think the crowd will have more to do with how UK plays than K-State's poise. This UK team played well in Boise, where there wasn't a huge contingent of Kentucky fans, but it's tough to imagine that many fans wearing blue and white crammed into a modest-sized arena aren't going to energize the team and impact the final score somewhat. I do think it will be a very partisan Kentucky crowd.

What would be your biggest concerns if you were John Calipari going into this one?

Walker: I would worry about the mentality of my team versus that of the opponent. The players realized how fortunate they were playing Davidson and Buffalo. They realize this pod could be easier. Sure, they’ll say they’re dialed in, but they didn’t grow up watching classic college basketball games involving Kansas State, Loyola or Nevada. On the flip side the other Wildcats have now been able to practice with their best player and leader. That will have to give Kansas State a shot in the arm.

Drummond: Overconfidence. The biggest driving force the last two weeks for UK has been the doubters, the haters and the committee boogeymen who set them up in what looked like a gauntlet of fearsome teams heading into the tourney. Now they're the big bully remaining. How will they adjust? Can they maintain the same level of focus and intensity now that everyone's telling them they have a yellow brick road path to the Final Four? I already sensed a potential change in the mindset during Wednesday's press conference when Kevin Knox made the comment that he hoped Kansas State's Dean Wade would play Thursday night because he didn't want them to have any "excuses." The tone of that made me wonder if the Cats think they've already won that game. Maybe I'm reading too much into it. Just kind struck me that way.

Rowland: Kentucky survived an 0-for-6 three-point shooting performance against Davidson in the first round but if they only hit a couple or a small handful of threes in any games from this point forward, winning becomes a much more difficult task. K-State is a pretty good defensive team and running a clean offense for 40 minutes will not be easy. If they're ice cold from outside, this could be a very close game in the closing minutes and seconds. And we all know that's very possible. Furthermore, when Kentucky was struggling earlier this year, it often seemed like it was the better defensive teams on the schedule that provided problems, more so than teams with other strengths.