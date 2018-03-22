This time of year it's survive and advance, win or go home. The first two rounds of this year's tournament have been thrilling and completely unexpected by results, but now it's time for the Sweet 16.
The quality of play should improve, the teams facing one another should be good competition for one another and every team still standing is only a four-game win streak away from championship glory.
Cats Illustrated staff members T.J. Walker, Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland discuss Thursday night's UK-KSU game and make predictions on the outcome in Atlanta.
How much will Kentucky's home court advantage in Atlanta (because that's what it really will be) impact the game?
T.J. Walker, Basketball Recruiting Analyst: It’s been a little overhyped and maybe I’ll come off as a fool for saying that come late Thursday evening. NCAA Tournaments are a bit of a different animal. Every school is promised a certain allotment of tickets and for such a big tournament game I’d guess every school fills their allotment and if they don’t there won’t be many turned over to the general sale pool. That will nearly be all blue, but there will even be some locals that get in that won’t be cheering for UK. Kentucky will undoubtedly have the crowd advantage but it won’t be as significant as it’s been made out to be. More similar to an SEC Tournament in New Orleans versus one in Nashville.
Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: If this game had been played in the old Georgia Dome or over at shiny, new Mercedes Benz Stadium, I think the Cats would have an enormous homecourt advantage this weekend. The way UK is playing right now would have almost guaranteed that 20,000-plus members of Big Blue Nation would have headed South for at least a potential Saturday game. But with them playing in a 15,000-seat arena, I'm not really sure how it's going to play out. I'm positive UK will have the biggest and most vocal fan base, but there just aren't many tickets available for this. I could see a school like Loyola bringing a big crowd since they may never be in this position again.
Justin Rowland, Publisher: If you look back over the course of K-State's season there have been times when it probably seemed like they were better on the road than they were at home. They ultimately finished the season with a better home than road record in league play. The point is, K-State has defeated Oklahoma State, Texas, Baylor, Iowa State and Washington State, among others, on the road. They've also turned in some stinkers. I think the crowd will have more to do with how UK plays than K-State's poise. This UK team played well in Boise, where there wasn't a huge contingent of Kentucky fans, but it's tough to imagine that many fans wearing blue and white crammed into a modest-sized arena aren't going to energize the team and impact the final score somewhat. I do think it will be a very partisan Kentucky crowd.
What would be your biggest concerns if you were John Calipari going into this one?
Walker: I would worry about the mentality of my team versus that of the opponent. The players realized how fortunate they were playing Davidson and Buffalo. They realize this pod could be easier. Sure, they’ll say they’re dialed in, but they didn’t grow up watching classic college basketball games involving Kansas State, Loyola or Nevada. On the flip side the other Wildcats have now been able to practice with their best player and leader. That will have to give Kansas State a shot in the arm.
Drummond: Overconfidence. The biggest driving force the last two weeks for UK has been the doubters, the haters and the committee boogeymen who set them up in what looked like a gauntlet of fearsome teams heading into the tourney. Now they're the big bully remaining. How will they adjust? Can they maintain the same level of focus and intensity now that everyone's telling them they have a yellow brick road path to the Final Four? I already sensed a potential change in the mindset during Wednesday's press conference when Kevin Knox made the comment that he hoped Kansas State's Dean Wade would play Thursday night because he didn't want them to have any "excuses." The tone of that made me wonder if the Cats think they've already won that game. Maybe I'm reading too much into it. Just kind struck me that way.
Rowland: Kentucky survived an 0-for-6 three-point shooting performance against Davidson in the first round but if they only hit a couple or a small handful of threes in any games from this point forward, winning becomes a much more difficult task. K-State is a pretty good defensive team and running a clean offense for 40 minutes will not be easy. If they're ice cold from outside, this could be a very close game in the closing minutes and seconds. And we all know that's very possible. Furthermore, when Kentucky was struggling earlier this year, it often seemed like it was the better defensive teams on the schedule that provided problems, more so than teams with other strengths.
What are some reasons Kentucky fans should be optimistic about this Sweet 16 matchup?
Walker: UK is the better team and nearly better at every position, plus Kentucky has the advantage on the sideline. The Cats will have the homecourt advantage and even if it’s not as significant as some may think, it’s still better than being on the receiving end of boos. UK has a great opportunity to go to the Final Four and it won’t even have to play its best basketball to do it. As long as UK is mentally prepared there’s nothing but optimism for UK fans.
Drummond: Kansas State is a solid team that has played tough competition all year long, but the proof is in the pudding: Bruce Weber's team hasn't fared well against Top 50 teams, going 3-9. They've also struggled to generate consistent offense and have been one of the nation's worst rebounding teams. It's really a credit to Weber that he's gotten the team this far, given the analytics. Barring a complete defensive breakdown and a high number of turnovers on the offensive end, UK should be in a position for a comfortable win.
Rowland: Kentucky, more than perhaps any other team in the country or as much as any, has the ability to win games that are played differently. They can win fast, they can grind it out. More than their relatively easy path, that's the biggest reason for optimism that I'd point to against K-State or against any potential future opponents. They're also peaking at the right time and it's difficult to overstate the significance of that. K-State is not clearly peaking, having played a pedestrian game against UMBC minus their leading scorer.
I'm not convinced that Dean Wade's uncertain status makes it more difficult for Kentucky than K-State. Calipari alluded to a similar situation with Jarred Vanderbilt, who has been off the court then on it before sitting out again. K-State might not even know what their gameplan or who their go-to options will be.
Simply put, Kentucky is the better team and I'm not sure K-State has enough offensive firepower to win this game at this point in the season.
Finally, coaching. Bruce Weber has advanced beyond the Sweet Sixteen once in two decades as a collegiate head coach. Calipari has camped out in the last three rounds.
What's your prediction for the game and Kentucky's MVP?
Walker: Kentucky 64, Kansas State 60. This one is going to come down to the wire and UK will need to hit its free throws to escape a pesky KSU team. Kansas State has heard all week how they don’t have a chance. In this tournament everyone has a chance and UK will have to claw to the finish line. Quade Green leads the way for UK. Kansas State will look to shutdown Shai Gilgeous-Alexander so Green steps up in a big way.
Drummond: Kentucky 68, Kansas State 59. The Cats grind out a hard-fought win with Wenyen Gabriel claiming MVP honors off the bench by hitting some key 3s and dominating the glass.
Rowland: Kentucky 68, Kansas State 60 (again, not stealing Jeff's pick - I made this pick when KStateOnline.com asked earlier this week!). It should be lower scoring than the UK-Buffalo game as K-State plays at a relatively slow tempo. Both teams will probably play ugly or go cold for stretches as some good defense will be played. I'll go with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as my Kentucky MVP. It's the easiest choice for a reason.