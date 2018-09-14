CatsIllustrated.com

Following an emotional win against Florida what kind of energy and focus do you think we'll see from Kentucky this weekend?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: This is a battle against Human Nature University, which remains undefeated over time. The coaches have spoken about it all week, but it’s probably asking way too much for UK to match the intensity it displayed at Florida. I think the Cats are just fortunate that this Murray State game was scheduled between SEC matchups. Having to return to league play this week may have been a big trap. I would like to see UK come out focused, though, and really execute for 60 minutes. These matchups have been a bit of an issue for Stoops teams thus far. This team has a chance to prove that it’s different.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Historically speaking, college football teams coming off of bigs wins tend to have a post-victory hangover the following week, and the Cats' are no exception. I expect to see sloppy play early. With that said, I think this Kentucky team has proven themselves good at correcting themselves as the game goes along, and they will do just that against Murray State.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: The short answer: I don't know. Maybe Kentucky's up 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. Maybe everyone's freaking out because it's 10-7 at halftime. The long answer: I don't think it really matters. If Kentucky is flat I will completely understand because almost every college football team I've ever seen has only been able to muster it's "A-game" for a few games per year with a couple of duds included. My gut reaction to a poor emotional showing would be, "Better to get it out of the way this week."

Besides getting the win what are a couple of things you'll be watching for this weekend?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: I’d like to see the starters really take care of business and give us a chance to see a good number snaps for some of the talented young players on the roster. Ideally, they’ll get two quarters for Gunnar Hoak at quarterback. Defensively, they lose a lot of guys after this season, so it’s important to use these games as a tool to develop the next group of starters.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: I would like to see a Mark Stoops' team put an in-state FCS rival away in the early rounds, so to speak. Doing so would prove that the team has the focus and maturity to make some real noise this year in the SEC East. Besides that, I'd like to Miles Butler get a chance to kick a field goal purely because that is the last great unknown for the team in the early part of the season.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Doing everything possible to make sure Kentucky's most significant contributors remain healthy. Involving the outside receivers more in the passing game. Getting more game reps and valuable experience for younger players on defense; the guys in the front seven for later this year, the guys in the secondary for next year when there's an exodus. Work on the placekicking game since there have been no field goal attempts. Maybe see what one of the freshman running backs can do. Get snaps for Gunnar Hoak.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP this weekend and why?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Tricky to project in this type of matchup, but I hav a hunch Eddie Gran will try some things early in this game to get the ball to CJ Conrad. I’ll go with a touchdown (or two) for the UK tight end.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: A.J. Rose. Eddie Gran said on Tuesday after practice that he wished Rose had gotten more carries against Florida. I think that will happen against Murray State and the electric sophomore will pull off some dazzling runs that will show that the cupboard isn't bare in the backfield when Benny Snell heads to the NFL.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Terry Wilson. I'll say that Kentucky's quarterback builds on the performance from last weekend and accounts for both rushing and passing touchdowns as he gains a greater grasp of the offense.

What's your prediction for the score/outcome and why?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: UK 44, Murray State 9. I think the Cats’ ground game is way too strong for the Racers to have much hope of keeping this one close. I have the defense keeping Murray out of the end zone.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Kentucky 34, Murray State 13. The Racers have struggled to put points on the board against FCS competition and gave up 49 to a Southern Illinois team that put on a show against Ole Miss. On paper, the Cats should run away with this one, but the Racers will tag them early, and after that, the Cats will assert their dominance in the run game and on defense.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Kentucky 52, Murray State 17. This one might be close for a quarter and I won't be surprised if Kentucky looks underwhelming at times, coming off that win, but this game should not be close and it won't be.