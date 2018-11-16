Kentucky fans have seen a lot more losses than wins in recent November football games but the Cats have a perfect opportunity to start building some momentum before the postseason while also sending the seniors out with a fond farewell.

Cats Illustrated staff writers head back to that familiar roundtable to discuss UK-MTSU. Game predictions are included.

What are the main reasons Kentucky fans should feel optimistic about Saturday's game?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: This matchup does not come at a good time from the standpoint of generating fan excitement for the final game at Kroger Field, but it's probably just what the Wildcats needed coming off their disappointing loss at Tennessee. Middle Tennessee is a quality non-conference opponent, but the Blue Raiders' defense (65th in scoring defense, 72nd in total defense) should provide the UK offense with an opportunity to regain some confidence going into the Governor's Cup showdown with Louisville. The Cats should be able to post 30-plus points in this game.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: After last week's performance, optimism is at a season-low for the majority of the Big Blue Nation. However, this Saturday's game is Senior Day for a senior class that has fought tooth and nail to raise the profile of Kentucky football. If the seniors have as much pride in the program as they say they do then they will show up ready to lead the squad to a final win at Kroger Field. After hearing the reverent way the seniors spoke on Wednesday after practice about their time playing the blue and white, I'll give them the benefit of the doubt.

Travis Graf, Special Contributor: Middle Tennessee’s rush defense leaves a lot to be desired. If Kentucky wants to get the ground game back on track, this is the game to do so. The Blue Raiders give up over 400 yards a game to opposing offenses. On film, it also looks like a big day could be in store for Kentucky’s edge rushers against MTSU’s offensive tackles.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: This is one of the few times this year when Kentucky has had a clear talent advantage in terms of starters and second line guys pretty much across the board. It's Senior Day, which should be a perfect opportunity to come out with a lot of energy and get rid of the bad taste of the past couple of weeks. MTSU struggled to defend the run against the better teams it faced a couple of months ago. They should be one-dimensional against the Wildcats because I can't see them running the ball too well on Saturday.

What are some causes for concern heading into UK-MTSU?

Drummond: The MTSU offense, led by former UK assistant coach Tony Franklin, will be a challenge for the Wildcats. And I would expect the Blue Raiders to pull out all the stops in this one. Kentucky will need to be much more disciplined in this game than it was last week.

Taylor: MTSU has an excellent offense with an excellent quarterback. With that said, Kentucky's defense should, the keyword being should, have the edge. The problem is Kentucky's offense. I don't have much faith that the sputtering O is going to find it's grove and that will put a lot of pressure on the defense to keep the margin manageable if the Cats spot the visitors a double-digit first-half lead like they have the past two weeks.

Graf: Brent Stockstill is a very quality quarterback. On the year, he has 21 touchdowns to go along with only 5 interceptions. Kentucky’s defensive back play has slipped the past couple of weeks. If given time, Stockstill has the ability to pick them apart.

Rowland: This really has more to do with Kentucky than MTSU. If Kentucky plays like it did against Tennessee, all bets are off. But in a tip of the cap to the Blue Raiders, they have built some nice momentum in recent weeks. They will be playing with confidence and they probably smell blood in the water.

Who will be the Wildcats' MVP against the Blue Raiders?

Drummond: A.J. Rose. I just have a feeling the Cats lean on him a bit more in this one in an effort to both reward him and get Benny Snell Jr. back to full speed for the Louisville finale. When given an opportunity, Rose has delivered. His 5.5 yards per carry is now the best figure on the team. Put me down for a 100-yard rushing performance from him.

Taylor: Josh Allen. The Cats' monster on the edge is a half sack away from breaking the school record. He has stated many times that he came back this season to break records. I think that not only will he get the record this Saturday but he'll make enough plays to ensure that the Cats get their first eight-win regular season in decades.

Graf: Josh Allen. As I stated before, Kentucky’s defense is potentially in for a long afternoon if Stockstill is given time to throw the ball. On film, MTSU’s offensive tackles don’t appear to have the ability to keep Allen out of the backfield. It could be a 2-3 sack day for #41.

Rowland: I'll go with Benny Snell in what could be his last game in Lexington. No. 26 is due for a big game and I don't think he will let the moment pass him by. We saw Eddie Gran try to get Snell involved right away against Tennessee and I suspect, while his numbers might be lower if UK gets some breathing room, he will have a big game and move closer towards a record setting career.

What will be the game's final outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 31, MTSU 13. The Cats get back on the right track offensively, and the senior-laden defense puts on a good show for their final appearance at Kroger Field. Josh Allen breaks the UK career sacks record, and the secondary produces multiple picks from a veteran group that includes Derrick Baity, Lonnie Johnson, Chris Westry, Mike Edwards and Darius West.

Taylor: Kentucky 20, MTSU 13. This will be an ugly game played in the cold and in front of a small crowd. The Cats will struggle against themselves (penalties and turnovers again) but will put enough points on the board while the defense recovers from a so-so first half to put in another sterling second stanza. It's the script one wants for a victory, but's the one UK has ridden to victory all season and they will do it again Saturday.

Graf: 31-14 Kentucky. The run game finds a way to get going once again and Kentucky controls the time of possession and keeps the ball out of Stockstill’s hands. Benny Snell finds the end zone a couple of times for the first time in a few weeks.

Rowland: Kentucky 34, MTSU 17. In spite of how the Wildcats have played recently it's tough to see the Blue Raiders scoring enough to win this game. I know 34 points seems like a lot to expect from Kentucky but between special teams and defensive plays I think they'll put up more points than UK fans have been accustomed to seeing this year.