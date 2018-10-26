Kentucky's game against Missouri isn't a make or break contest for the Wildcats' SEC East championship dreams, necessarily, but Mark Stoops and his team want to continue adding to their win total.

Can the 6-1 Wildcats defy the oddsmakers again?

Cats Illustrated staff writers give their picks and discuss the game.

What are the biggest things Kentucky should be concerned about going into Saturday?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Missouri features the best all-around offense that Kentucky has faced this season, and the Tigers play with a tempo that can frustrate just about any defense. Small mistakes can turn into big plays. One man being slightly out of position or trying to improvise can lead to an easy score. Also, from an intangible standpoint, I think Mizzou will be highly motivated to snap its losing skid to the Cats. Kentucky coming in as a ranked team, albeit as an underdog, will likely mean that the Tigers and their fans will be fully focused.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Besides the obvious explosive capabilities of Missouri's offense, the Cats passing game is still a concern as is Terry Wilson. During the week after practice, I saw Wilson putting in extra work with David Bouvier and Dorian Baker. Wilson clearly has the work ethic to break out of his slump, it will all come down to what is going on in his head. If his confidence continues to plunge he will continue to make mistakes, which is why it's important for Kentucky's wide receivers to make caches early and often, so Wilson can settle into a rhythm.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Missouri's offense, from how they attack to its personnel, can put a lot of strain on the defense. You want to keep the safeties back because of how they can attack you with the deep ball (really well), but Derek Dooley's Tigers can also run the ball down your throat when you show fewer men in the box. So sometimes it's a matter of picking your poison. On top of that, this Missouri team's defensive strength is slowing down what Kentucky does well - run the ball. Perhaps most importantly, UK has been completely one-dimensional. And Missouri has a lot to play for after an 0-3 start in SEC play. This may be their biggest game of the season.

What are Kentucky's advantages or reasons UK fans should be optimistic?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Kentucky’s defense has proven to be one of the best in the nation, and it is equipped to match up well with what Mizzou does offensively. Drew Lock thrives on throwing short, quick passes that his receivers turn into bigger plays. The Cats’ physical corners and safeties should be able to tackle the Tigers’ receivers and limit the YAC damage. On the flip side, UK’s offense has been struggling to stay two-dimensional in recent weeks, but a Mizzou defense that really struggles against the pass should give Terry Wilson — or whoever winds up playing quarterback throughout the day for the Cats — a chance to get right. I expect this to be UK’s best passing game in quite some time, if not all season.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Kentucky clearly has the better defense and for all his hype, Mizzou QB Drew Lock struggles against quality competition. In the Tigers' three SEC defeats Lock has thrown five interceptions against a single touchdown and completed less than 50 percent of his passes. Mike Edwards and Derrick Baity have to be licking their chops when they see that stat, as should Big Blue fans fretting about the reputation of the Show Me Tigers.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Throughout this season we have learned that no matter what the other team's offense looks like, Kentucky has a defense that should make them look a little less than what they usually are. UK's secondary is much better equipped to handle what Missouri will throw at them this year compared to last year. Josh Allen hasn't been neutralized by one opponent this season. UK has proven they can go on the road and win (Florida) or hang touch (A&M) in a hostile environment, and this isn't close to what those atmospheres were like.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP against Missouri?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: I’m going with Terry Wilson. It just feels like one of those deals where we get all up in arms about a player, spend all week discussing possible replacements, then he goes out and does something impressive. I sense a feel-good story brewing.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: The UK secondary. For the love that the linebackers and defensive line have gotten this year, UK's secondary has been rock-solid in pass coverage and tackling. They will continue to do so on Saturday and will be the difference-makers on Saturday.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Lynn Bowden. We know that Benny Snell is going to get his opportunities, but we also know it's likely UK is going to have to accomplish something in the passing game to keep the Tigers somewhat honest. Bowden is the player who gets more targets than anyone else. Last year he had one of his better games of the season against Missouri. UK's offensive staff will probably try to get him very involved and the Tiger secondary has given up some big plays.

Your prediction on final score and outcome and why?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Kentucky 29, Missouri 24 - The bottom line for me is there’s a reason that Mizzou is winless in SEC play, and that reason is the Tigers have one of the worst defensive units in the conference. Way too much pregame focus has gone to Missou’s offense, which is impressive, but does not tell you the full story. This game comes at the right time for the Cats, who need to get some confidence back on the offensive side of the ball. Benny Snell turns in his typical workhorse effort, Terry Wilson makes some key plays, and the defense comes through with a score of its own in a well-rounded team victory.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Kentucky 26, Missouri 17. The defense is proud of the fact they haven't given up 20 points to an opponent since the first game of the season, and I can't see them letting that streak end in Columbia. They will pick Lock off three times and take one to the house. The Cats' passing game won't be perfect but Wilson will clear a 100 yards in the air and will make some plays with his legs. Benny Snell will have another quality game and freshman Chance Poore will add a few field goals to cement his place as the Cats' kicker of the future.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Missouri 30, Kentucky 24. The Tigers are trying to salvage their season here and while I do expect Kentucky to come out with something to prove, this is not a make or break game for the Cats. Drew Lock and his receivers will put a lot of pressure on Kentucky's defense and this UK team might struggle to play from behind.