CatsIllustrated.com

Game day is almost here again and Kentucky takes on Mississippi State out of the SEC West with a chance to move to 4-0.

Here's what Jeff Drummond, Warren Taylor and Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated think about the game, including their predictions.

What reasons are there for Kentucky fans to be concerned going into Saturday night's game?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: The big one is that Mississippi State is good. Really good. From an overall talent standpoint, the only other opponent UK will see this season with as much talent is Georgia. Of particular concern is the Bulldogs' defensive line, anchored by a future NFL star in Jeffrey Simmons. It's a huge challenge for the UK O-Line but one that the Cats relish.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: The size and physicality that the Bulldogs will bring to Lexington on Saturday is impressive, especially on offense. The Dawgs' runnings backs, O-line, and wide receivers especially so. Add in their wrecking ball of a quarterback, Nick Fitzgerald, and the Cats will need to show up ready to play grown man football.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Outside of Clemson, this is the closest thing there is to an NFL defensive line at the college level. That cannot be simulated and over four quarters that usually wins out. The Bulldogs run the ball extremely well and Kentucky hasn't seen anything like the physicality MSU will present on that side of the ball as well.

Are there any parts of the game where Kentucky might have an advantage or reason for optimism?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: I might compare it to basketball and that old saying that a pressing team doesn't like to be pressed itself. I think the Cats can match what MSU brings to the table in terms of physicality when UK has the ball, and they now have a dangerous dual-threat quarterback like the Bulldogs have used to torment them in recent years. The big question is whether the Cats can match physicality when MSU has the ball.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: So far this season the Cats have shown a willingness to play grown man football, as seen in the way they manhandled Florida at times in the Swamp. More importantly, this Kentucky team finds ways to quickly recover from miscues. These two reasons alone are why Kentucky matches up well with the Dawgs, but the add the growing big-play element on offense and Saturday is far from a mismatch.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: I think Terry Wilson is playing at a high enough level to win this game. If he faces pressure, and he will against this defensive line, he's good enough to improvise and create a lot of big plays. Lynn Bowden is the best receiver in the game. Kentucky's offensive line rose to the occasion against Florida and is due for a nice bounceback one would assume.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: If the Cats are going to pull the upset, it will need to be someone on the defensive side of the ball. Jordan Jones has been kind of flying under the radar so far this season. It would be a good night for the fiery linebacker to come up with some huge impact plays.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Lynn Bowden. The Cats' speedy slot receiver has morphed into their go-to option in the passing game. Getting him the ball in space is crucial to keeping Mississippi State honest and keeping them from loading the box when the Cats want to give the ball to Benny Snell.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Benny Snell. He only had 18 yards on the ground against the Bulldogs last year, but something tells me he's going to get some personal revenge in this game.

What's your prediction on the game's outcome?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Kentucky 26, Mississippi State 24. Cats pull the upset by leaning heavily on Benny Snell Jr. and forcing three turnovers on defense.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Kentucky 34, Mississippi State 31. I think both offenses will bring their A-game on Saturday and put up big numbers in a wild shootout. Kentucky's defense will force Fitzgerald to fumble late to seal the win and a Top 25 ranking.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Mississippi State 34, Kentucky 26. These teams are alike in many respects but I just think the Bulldogs are a little better in most areas. I'll be the downer even though I think a lot of factors are conspiring for a very interesting game and an upset would not shock me.