Jeff Drummond, Travis Graf and Justin Rowland head to the Cats Illustrated roundtable to discuss UK-Louisville and make predictions for the game.

What are the biggest reasons Kentucky fans should be optimistic about this game?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: The gap in talent level on the defensive side of the ball in this matchup is as wide as any game UK will play this season. We're talking Grand Canyon wide. Even though the UK offense has struggled during the second half of the season, it should have no trouble moving the ball and scoring enough points to secure a comfortable win over the Cards. On a really good day, Louisville would be fortunate to top 24 points against the UK defense, and that won't likely be enough to win this one.

Travis Graf, Special Contributor: Louisville is giving up 43 PPG this season as well as 272 rushing YPG, which is right up UK’s alley if they can get the run game established. There were only 3 UofL players on the PFF top defensive grades from this matchup, meaning Kentucky should be able to score at will on them, even if the Cats start playing a little conservative. The Cards just don’t have many playmakers on either side or the ball.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: We really don't have to break down numbers or matchups. Louisville is getting destroyed week after week. That's a pretty good sign for Kentucky. The Cats have more to play for. They have better players. They haven't quit. There will be a lot of Kentucky fans there.

Why should Kentucky fans be concerned?

Drummond: It's a rivalry game, and Louisville seems to have some renewed spirit since the firing of Bobby Petrino. This game will be viewed as an opportunity for the Cards to salvage their season, to play spoiler and knock UK out of an upper-tier bowl game, so I expect them to play harder than they have against any other opponent.

Graf: Let’s just face it... Louisville is a terrible football team. With that being said, this is their seniors’ last go around. It’s also a rivalry game, so I would expect the Cards to throw the kitchen sink at Kentucky and run every single trick play they have. It’s not like UofL can’t gain yardage, as they average 356 total YPG, it’s turning that yardage into points. If the Cards can find a way to do that Saturday, they’ll have a chance. Kentucky is 0-5 ATS as favorites this season, so this could also suggest a closer game. The biggest concern is that Louisville has absolutely zero pressure on them for this game. Kentucky is still playing for a NY6 bowl.

Rowland: I really don't see any reason for concern. Mark Stoops can't say that. The players can't say it. I just have a hard time seeing Louisville beating Kentucky barring something absurd like a +5 turnover margin or UK's team catching the flu.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP on Saturday?

Drummond: Benny Snell Jr. Everything points to a huge day looming for UK's star running back in what is almost certainly his final regular season game as a college player. I could see Snell surpassing the Cats' all-time rushing record in this one. He needs 207 to top Sonny Collins, and with the numbers the Cards have been giving up this season to lesser backs, that is a realistic possibility.

Graf: Terry Wilson. Louisville has 10 sacks on the season. He won’t be running for his life Saturday and should be able to survey the field. Louisville doesn’t trot out playmakers at the DB positions, either. The Cards have 4 interceptions on the season. Wilson goes for 350 total yards and 3 TD.

Rowland: I'll go with Snell, like Jeff. The record is within reach, he had a huge game against the Cardinals last year, and this is one of the worst rushing defenses in college football. Last week Mark Stoops answered the question of whether he would tweak what UK is doing on offense. He won't. They are who they are, so it's a heavy dose of Snell.

What's your prediction for the final score and why?

Drummond: Kentucky 36, Louisville 20. The Cards make it more interesting than many on both sides of the rivalry believe going into the game, but the Cats lean on their strong ground game and defense to pick up win No. 9 and return the Governor's Cup to Lexington.

Graf: Kentucky 42, Louisville 17. I think UofL comes out fired up and starts the game by taking a 7-0 lead. Kentucky overwhelms the Cards after the emotions level out. Kentucky is more talented at every single position and can dictate the game to whatever Mark Stoops wants.

Rowland: Kentucky 45, Louisville 10. I've said this elsewhere, and I'll say it here. Once a team quits, or once the bottom falls out, the wheels fall off - whatever you want to call it - that almost never gets fixed until the start of the next season at the earliest.