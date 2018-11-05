It's finally basketball's turn in the spotlight. Kentucky's regular season gets underway on Tuesday in Indianapolis and what a big game it is.

What are the biggest reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic going into Tuesday's game with Duke?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Kentucky's biggest edge in this game is depth of talent. The Cats can go nine deep right now and not experience much drop-off from one player to the next. Duke will be much more top-heavy and reliant on its starting five. If the Blue Devils run into an injury or foul trouble, it could be difficult for them to overcome.

David Sisk, Staff Writer: Kentucky should be optimistic because this team is very talented. They have a nice mix of inside and outside players as well as young and old. They are a consensus top three to four team by just about everyone, so optimism should not be limited going into this season.

Travis Graf, Special Contributor: Kentucky’s quality of depth. The Wildcats have the ability to go 9 deep without much drop off. Duke has a very talented starting 5, but their bench leaves much to be desired.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Both teams are very talented, of course, but Kentucky has a more balanced roster. They have more complementary parts and, especially this early in the season before Duke's more similar (obviously not identical) young talents have found more of a niche and a balance, that counts for a lot.

What are some potential causes for concern looking ahead to the matchup with Duke?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: The Cats' defense has not been very impressive during their two exhibition games, and if anyone in college basketball can exploit that, it's probably Duke and Coach K. If the Blue Devils focus on attacking off the bounce rather than chucking up a bunch of 3-pointers (as they are always prone to do) it could be difficult for UK to contain them. Duke could also negate some of that depth advantage we've been talking about by getting into the lane and putting UK in foul trouble.

David Sisk, Staff Writer: The biggest concern is that Duke is equally as talented. As usual, they trot out one McDonald's All-American after another one. One advantage with their roster is that they may be more dependent on freshman than Kentucky is, and this early in the season, anything could happen. That is another concern. Kentucky is playing lots of youngsters as well. I expect the quality of play to be really high, but there are also going to be some mistakes. Both of these teams will be much better in March.

Travis Graf, Special Contributor: I don’t know if it’s just been lack of interest in the opponent or what, but Kentucky’s exhibition games have left a lot to be desired. The Wildcats got exposed on defense quite a few times at the hands of Transylvania and IUP. Calipari has a lot of things to clean up on that end of the court, or else it’ll be a long night against Barrett, Williamson and Reddish.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Duke has a couple of guys in R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson especially who are the best high-end talents in the game. Kentucky isn't lacking in that department compared to 99-percent of the rest of the country and looking over each full roster/rotation it's a more complicated comparison but it wouldn't shock me if either of those guys had a 30-point game and that could be tough to counter. UK's defense has a ways to go unless they're just waiting to flip a switch when the lights shine on the big stage. The point guard play appeared a little unsettled in the short term based on the second exhibition.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP on Tuesday night?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: I'm going with Reid Travis. He'll be the most experienced player on the court Tuesday night, and I would almost guarantee a double-double from him. He'll be best equipped of all the stars on both teams to handle the hype and national spotlight of the Champions Classic.

David Sisk, Staff Writer: Keldon Johnson. I think this is going to be a fast paced game with a lot of transition plays and possessions. That is in Keldon's wheel house. He will be as talented as anyone on the floor.

Travis Graf, Special Contributor: Reid Travis. Kentucky’s front line will be the difference in this matchup, but Travis’ experience will be the biggest factor. Young players like to fade away from contact too much, but Travis will get into Williamson’s chest early and often to make Zion defend or foul. The graduate transfer should have his way on the boards against Marques Bolden as well.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: I'll make it a third pick for Reid Travis. His body transformation since the Bahamas trip has been a very promising development and he's looked better for it. There will be moments when Barrett, Williamson, Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson make our jaws drop, but in the 25-plus minutes of court action he gets, Travis is going to scoop up a lot of loose balls and finish the less spectacular plays that could decide the game.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Kentucky 74, Duke 70. I expect a close, back-and-fourth game in Indy, but the Cats ultimately have more experience and players who have been in high-profile college basketball games than the Blue Devils have. Look for Reid Travis, PJ Washington, Nick Richards and Quade Green to all make a big difference.

David Sisk, Staff Writer: Kentucky 85-82.

Travis Graf, Special Contributor: 80-72 Kentucky. Duke’s big 3 keeps it close for 30 minutes before Kentucky wears them down to take a manageable lead.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Kentucky 79, Duke 76. After the Bahamas trip I had it in my mind that Kentucky had a chance to take the young Blue Devils to school early in the season. Without reacting too much to the exhibition season, I think UK might have a little trouble slowing down the Blue Devils when they put the ball on the floor and go at the rim. But I like Kentucky's experience and roster balance to win out in a close one.