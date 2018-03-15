What are the reasons for Kentucky to be concerned going into Thursday's first round game against Davidson?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: The most obvious concern is Davidson's willingness to shoot and ability to make a bunch of 3-pointers. Everyone knows the trey is the great equalizer in the NCAA Tournament, and the Cats have to be on edge after hearing about Davidson popping 26 of 53 in a GAME earlier this season. Fortunately, UK boasts one of the top 3-point defensive teams (29.9%) in the nation. I don't think John Calipari is going to allow Davidson to shoot at will. You will see him pull a player in a heartbeat if he surrenders an open look from the arc. I see the Cats extending on defense and daring them to drive to the basket. Davidson doesn't drive to score much. It's more drive-and-dish to the wings and corners for 3s, so UK must be disciplined enough not to collapse too hard and give the shooters space. If this Davidson team can beat UK shooting a bunch of 2s, so be it. You tip your cap to them and move on.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: I think the way Davidson tries to shorten the game is obviously a concern. Davidson is going to score some points. Even if Kentucky defends well, there will be a stretch or two when the red Wildcats hit a flurry of three pointers. That's their identity. What I think is more concerning is how few possessions Kentucky might have if they find themselves down a few baskets. Kentucky will really have to value the basketball. They will definitely have an advantage when it comes to scoring on Davidson's defense, but against a team that plays in the 300's when it comes to adjusted tempo, that's concerning for a young team. Not UVA concerning, but for a first round game it's an interesting stylistic test.

What matchups or parts of the game are in Kentucky's favor or cause for optimism?

Drummond: Kentucky's length will be unlike anything Davidson has seen this season. Offensively, I could see UK exploiting a lot of mismatches across the board. Davidson doesn't have a good matchup, defensively, for Kevin Knox, Wenyen Gabriel or PJ Washington. It will be interesting to see how McKillop tries to counter that. I'm assuming it will be a lot of zone defense. The way UK shot the 3-ball in St. Louis, that may not be as big a concern as it was midway through the season.

Rowland: Kentucky should be able to pound the ball into the paint and score baskets. This is the kind of game that P.J. Washington should really own. It's also tough to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not having a lot of success putting the ball on the floor, getting in the paint and either scoring or finding open shooters. Defensively Kentucky's length and ability to defend the perimeter presents a real challenge for a team like Davidson, which is so reliant on the three-point shot.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome and Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Kentucky 68, Davidson 60. It's a close one, but the Cats find a way to grind it out. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his fantastic run with another big performance, flirting with a triple-double.

Rowland: Kentucky 74, Davidson 70. All of the national talk about this as a potential upset works in Kentucky's favor. UK's players know the stakes and what they're up against. They just have an overwhelming size, length and athleticism advantage in this matchup. That will win the day, even if it's close throughout.