What are the main reasons Kentucky should feel confident going into Saturday's season opener?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Kentucky has good reason to feel confident going into this opener. The Cats have a veteran-laden roster with experienced players returning at almost every position on the field. They appear to be the most physical team that Mark Stoops has put on the field since arriving in 2013, and the presence of Benny Snell Jr. in the backfield means UK might have the best offensive player in any game it plays this season.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: The Cats have every reason to be confident because based on what the coaches have said, the team was extremely dedicated in the weight and film room over the summer. Upperclassmen have repeatedly spoken about taking newcomers under their wing. Both are examples of a squad filled with experienced and mature young men, which will serve them well during the rocky stretches of the coming campaign.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Everything points towards a Kentucky win and there aren't the traditional makings of an upset at play. Both teams are starting new quarterbacks but Kentucky's at home. CMU has questions at the skill positions, on the offensive line and in the secondary. UK should find some success running the ball and they just appear to have better playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Is there anything Kentucky should be concerned about?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: I think there are a handful of things that UK should be concerned about. For starters, Central Michigan is a solid program that is coming off four consecutive bowl game appearances. The Chippewas have beaten several P5s in recent years and will not be intimidated by playing in an SEC venue. You also have the uncertainty of the quarterback situation for the Cats. We all tend to think Terry Wilson is going to have a nice season, but nobody really knows for sure until he goes out there and proves it. Lastly, UK has a nasty habit of "playing down" to teams from smaller conferences under Stoops.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Kentucky has two places to worry about going into the CMU game: the left tackle position and at linebacker. Each position has plenty of depth and talent, but there is a dearth of experience at them as well; leaving precious little room for error against a challenging early schedule.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: If Wilson goes out there and turns the ball over three or four times then anything could happen. I don't think the coaches are going to ask him to do a lot that would be too risky, just to avoid that, but anytime there's a new quarterback there's that uncertainty especially as relates to pocket presence and ball security. The nightmare scenario would be if Central Michigan gashes Kentucky's defense for 450 yards or so. That's unlikely but not impossible.