What does Buffalo do that you believe could be concerning to Kentucky?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Full disclosure: I have seen Buffalo play a grand total of ONE game this season. That game was certainly impressive, though, as the Bulls just manhandled Arizona on both ends of the floor. Based on that game alone, the biggest thing that impressed me was the fearless mindset. Buffalo played like it truly had nothing to lose. I think they'll do that against UK as well, maybe even to a larger degree.They will not be intimidated by UK because they've played a tremendous non-conference schedule on top of the Arizona game. The Cats will have to match that intensity in order to advance.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Like Jeff, I haven't watched much of Buffalo this season. But some stats do jump out. This team fouls more than any other opponent Kentucky will have faced this season minus West Virginia. They play aggressive. They gamble. They don't shy away from contact. Kentucky was good at the free throw line on Thursday but they might need to be good again on Saturday. I'm also impressed by the fact that Buffalo has four players who average 15 or more points per game. It's not easy to shut down a team like that. Buffalo also defends the perimeter pretty well, ranking in the top 50 nationally in three-point defense. We saw in the first round that Kentucky can win a tournament game without hitting any three-pointers, but preferably they'd knock down a few. My biggest concern would be that Buffalo is playing exactly like Calipari has always said teams need to play this time of year. They're having fun.

In what parts of this game does Kentucky have advantages against the Bulls?

Drummond: It may sound like a broken record because it can almost be said against any potential UK opponent, but the Cats' size and length could pose a problem for Buffalo. Arizona also had some nice size and length, but those Wildcats don't play with the same kind of defensive effort that John Calipari's team exhibits. The wide-open, pick-up game shots that Buffalo got against Arizona will not likely be there against UK. I don't see a good defensive matchup for the Bulls against Kevin Knox, either. He could be primed for another big game.

Rowland: Kentucky has, as usual, that tremendous size advantage. Shots and looks that were there against Arizona will not be there against Kentucky. 'Zona has size, but Kentucky is playing a lot harder and with more pride than the Wildcats of the Pac-12. It's tough to imagine Buffalo will look as good against Kentucky just because John Calipari's team will get after it and, you'd imagine, match their intensity. Buffalo isn't nearly as good defending inside the arc as they are at defending the perimeter so Kentucky should get points in the paint. Buffalo turned the ball over against Arizona and Kentucky should be able to capitalize on some of that. Finally, this is a team that will want to run with Kentucky. Buffalo really loves to run. Kentucky might actually want to slow the game down a little bit, but given a choice, I think if you're a UK fan you'd prefer to see a team that isn't trying to grind the game to a screeching halt.

What's your prediction for the game and Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Kentucky 82, Buffalo 73. I'm expecting this one to have a faster tempo than the UK-Davidson matchup, and that should play to the Cats' liking. One has to wonder if Buffalo has enough left in the tank after a truly great performance against Arizona. Kevin Knox backs up his 25-point game in the opener with another 20-plus effort to send UK on to CATlanta.

Rowland: Kentucky 84, Buffalo 70 (and I promise I made this pick before I saw Jeff's). I think this will be a close game for a while but over time the Wildcats will get separation thanks to better shooting than we saw in the first round, while the length will start to bother the Bulls. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stuffed the stat sheet in the last game but he struggled for a while in the first round. I think he comes up with a huge game.