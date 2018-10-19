Will Kentucky be 6-1 at the end of Saturday?

Will there be any signs of rust or improvement after a midseason bye week?

Cats or 'Dores?

Jeff Drummond, Warren Taylor and Justin Rowland discuss UK-Vandy and make their picks.

Are there any reasons for Kentucky to be concerned about Saturday's game against Vanderbilt?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Vanderbilt has been a tricky game for UK at times in the past because the Cats had a tendency to overlook the Commodores. Coming off their first loss of the year and having to stew about it through the open date, I don’t think there’s as much likelihood of that happening this year. I like this team’s businesslike approach. But the Commodores have a solid team, and if UK isn’t playing its best football on Saturday, the game could be tougher than some fans expect it to be.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Traditionally Kentucky teams under Mark Stoops do not perform well coming off of a bye week. Vanderbilt is a scrappy football team and hung tough with a good Florida squad last Saturday, and the Cats beat the Commodores soundly last season, giving Derek Mason's team extra motivation against Kentucky. So the potential for an upset is more fact than fiction, but none the less I think the Cats will be motivated to put on a better showing than they did two weeks ago in College Station.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: If the penalties pile up that could derail Kentucky's offense again because it's hard to imagine the passing game will be overhauled even with the bye. If Kyle Shurmur plays the kind of game he turned in against Notre Dame, that would be concerning. Ke'Shawn Vaughn is a nice player. But I don't think there are a lot of red flags here.

What are some of the things you will be watching for besides a Kentucky win?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: I want to see if the Kentucky offensive line can get some of its mojo back after a subpar showing at Texas A&M. The healthy return of Naasir Watkins should be a boost, and UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran hopes to see a decrease in the penalties that put the unit in bad down-and-distance situations against the Aggies. UK should be able to run the ball well against a Vandy defense that struggles against the rush (4.4 ypc, 182.3 ypg) and on third-down conversions (47 percent). It would be nice to see the Cats build a comfortable lead early in the game, which would allow Terry Wilson to work on the passing game a bit without the pressure of a tight game.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Penalties committed by the offensive line sunk several promising Kentucky drives against Texas A&M, I want to see how clean of a football game the O-line will play coming after a week off; did it focus them or are their bad habits still intact? Terry Wilson played one of his worst games of the season against the Aggies. How he bounces back will be an indication of how he adapts to adversity. Will he show resilience or continue to regress from his good September form?

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Whether the offensive line will cut back on the penalties and reassert itself. Terry Wilson's confidence level after some timid play against Texas A&M. If Kentucky's defense starts the second half of the season as dominating as they were in the first six games. If the special teams play is cleaned up in the return/coverage game.

Who will be the Cats' MVP against the Commodores?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Terry Wilson. Big bounce-back game for the UK quarterback. One of Eddie Gran’s strengths as a coach is understanding a player’s psyche, and I think he’ll do some things in this game to build Wilson’s confidence back to where it was before the A&M game. Put him down for a rushing TD and a pair of passing TDs.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Benny Snell. After not feeding the beast against Texas A&M, I think that Kentucky's game plan will be to hand the ball off to Snell as early and often as possible. Snell has the motivation to have a huge game after a pedestrian performance against the Aggies. He will run angry and through the Vandy defense for over 100 yards and a pair of scores.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Snell. He didn't get much of a workload against the Aggies. He will against the Commodores, who haven't slowed down the run against any SEC team they have faced. This could be a 250-yard game on the ground for the Cats and Snell will lead the way.

What's your prediction for the final score and why?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Kentucky 31, Vanderbilt 16. The Commodores are no pushover, but the matchups really favor UK in this one, especially in the run game. The Cats are equipped to handle what Vandy does well, but the same cannot be said of the Dores.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Kentucky 28, Vanderbilt 14. The Cats will control the clock thanks to their running game and the defense will make Kyle Shurmur's life miserable in the pocket. Vandy will sneak a touchdown or two in, but the Cats will cruise to bowl eligibility regardless.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Kentucky 30, Vanderbilt 20. I just don't see a lot of upset potential in this game because Vandy has not been playing well, it's in Lexington against a rested and prepared UK team, and the Cats have a lot to strive for. The UK defense is by far the best unit on the field.