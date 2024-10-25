Staff Predictions

Kentucky hosts Auburn this weekend and it may be close to must-win territory if the Wildcats are to continue its bowl streak under Mark Stoops.

Here are takes from CI writers on the game and predictions on how it might play out.

What are the main reasons a Kentucky fan should feel optimism about the game?

Jeff Drummond: One has to dig deep to come up with optimism for Big Blue Nation after watching the last two weeks unfold, but Kentucky is facing a team with similar issues this season. Auburn doesn’t have a lot of offensive firepower (16.2 ppg in SEC play), so it’s a game that the Cats should be in a position to win if the defense delivers its A game.

Justin Rowland: Auburn has shot itself in the foot time and again this year. There may be few reasons for Kentucky fans to feel good about how the Wildcats are playing, but Auburn hasn't shown it knows how to win very well this year. We also don't know how Auburn is going to respond to yet another tough loss.

What are the main reasons for a Kentucky fan to feel pessimistic?

Drummond: Like Auburn, Kentucky continues to have trouble scoring against SEC opponents. The Cats have moved the ball fairly well in recent games but have not finished enough drives with points. Mark Stoops’ squad is also pretty beat up at this point in the season with a number of key players out of this game on both sides of the ball. Auburn has probably played a little better than its record indicates, too. Turnovers have been the killer for the Tigers.

Rowland: It's less about Auburn and more about what Kentucky has looked like since it won that game in Oxford. It's also the fact that Kentucky hasn't been able to hold serve on its homefield in SEC games lately. The Wildcats are going to be down some guys on both sides of the ball and we don't know how they're going to respond to their worst adversity in quite some time. Auburn has only allowed 20 points per game. They had a chance to win on the road at Missouri last week so they are still competing.

What's your game prediction and who is an important player for Kentucky?

Drummond: Kentucky 23, Auburn 19. I’m not really sure what to expect in this game. You have two similar teams with issues scoring, but I’m going to give the Cats the benefit of the doubt with a Brad White defense looking for redemption, playing at home, and desperately needing a W to save its season. Jamarion Wilcox shines for UK’s thin backfield, scoring a couple of touchdowns.

Rowland: Auburn 24, Kentucky 20. I know a lot of Kentucky fans won't like to see a pick against the Cats when the opposition is winless in league play, but given that players are out and UK has been trending down, while Auburn has struggled with penalties, it's just not one you can feel overly good about.