Kentucky is on the cusp of beginning its SEC schedule and excitement is high.

We're also, presumably, going to get to watch four quarters of football for the first time this year.

Cats Illustrated staff members sound off with game takes and predictions.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be excited about this game?

Jeff Drummond: There's plenty of room for optimism if you're Kentucky, who has been installed as a 10-point favorite in this game. That's a pretty big message being sent from Vegas regarding the perceived talent on each roster early in the season. I don't recall when the last time the Cats were that big a favorite in an SEC game not involving Vanderbilt. The biggest reason for this spread appears to be UK's advantage on the defensive side of the ball when the South Carolina offense is on the field. Based on what we saw last week, it could be a real struggle for the Gamecocks to put up enough points on Saturday to win on the road against a solid Kentucky team.

Travis Graf: Kentucky has to take care of the ball. South Carolina forced four turnovers in week one and has an explosive pass rush. Dylan Stewart and Kyle Kennard are lethal and Stewart really popped on tape despite it being his first collegiate game. Kentucky has to keep a clean pocket and Brock Vandagriff has to make the right decisions. I thought Kentucky ran the ball well in week one, but I’m not sold on any of the individual backs being great against SEC competition until it happens.

Justin Rowland: They should win, barring a rash of mistakes or turnovers. This is at home. Vandagriff looked much better than Sellers last week. It's hard to envision South Carolina's offense finding too much success against Kentucky's defense, and the special teams unit looked improved in Week 1.

What are the main reasons to be concerned?

Drummond: While the Gamecocks have a lot of issues on the offensive side of the ball, South Carolina features a defense that could keep this game closer than expected if the Cats don't bring their A game. They caused a lot of havoc in last week's narrow win over Old Dominion, recording five sacks and forcing four turnovers. The Carolina edge rushers -- Kyle Kinnard and Dylan Stewart -- will be a big challenge for UK's offensive tackles and overall protection scheme for Brock Vandagriff. If the Cats are sloppy or get behind the chains on Saturday, that's a recipe for disaster.

Rowland: South Carolina's defensive front could cause some issues for Kentucky's offensive line. I'm not predicting they win that matchup, I have no clue how it will play out. But when you turn on the tape you see some quickness and length that Kentucky will have to contend with. Behind that line is an inexperienced quarterback who looked good last week but made a couple of questionable throws. If Vandagriff makes two throws like the dangerous ones he did last week, all bets are off. So while Kentucky is a real favorite in this game and I think that's accurate, you can't take this one for granted.

If Sellers gets into the open field he and Sanders can be tough to bring down. This will be a test for Kentucky's run defense even if the Gamecocks only averaged three yards per carry against ODU because you know they are committed to running the football.

What's your prediction for the game and your pick for a key player for Kentucky?

Drummond: Kentucky 23, South Carolina 13 -- These matchups between the Cats and Gamecocks have been pretty close and hard fought in recent years. It would surprise me if this was not a low-scoring affair. For UK to claim this win, the O-Line needs to share in player of the game honors.

Graf: Kentucky 27, South Carolina 14. If Kentucky plays a clean game they should win this one by a couple of scores. The offensive line needs to keep the pocket clean and get push in the run game, and Brock Vandagriff has to have one turnover or less.

Rowland: Without singling out any player individually, I'll go with the offensive line, collectively. This group has the toughest challenge of any position group on Saturday. South Carolina has some players up front and any chance the Gamecocks have of going into Lexington and getting a win hinge on their ability to win the matchup in the trenches. But I think Kentucky will do enough to win 23-14 and get back on the right side of the ledger in this series. I know it's similar to Jeff's pick but it was my choice when South Carolina Rivals folks asked me on their podcast this week and I'll stick with it.