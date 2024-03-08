Kentucky is a big underdog heading into Saturday's game at Tennessee, the team that has already locked up the SEC championship, but we've seen the Wildcats surprise on the road before.

Cats Illustrated writers share their take on the game and offer predictions.

David Sisk: This may sound strange, but I believe Kentucky has a better shot in Thompson-Boling Arena against Tennessee than they did in Rupp. The Wildcats are playing their best ball of the year. Take away a buzzer beater at LSU, and they would be heading to Knoxville on a seven game winning streak. The offense is absolutely clicking. They haven’t scored under 91 points in the last four, and are averaging 103 over that stretch. Defense is a different story, and that is the problem. Tennessee is so physical, and that is where the Cats are lacking. The Vols won 103-92 the first time, but led by more than that. I expect Kentucky to keep this one closer throughout. The teams will trade baskets, but not to the explosive extent of the first game. I’m afraid UK just won’t get the stops late, but the guards will keep them in it. Tennessee 82 Kentucky 77

Justin Rowland: I do believe Kentucky has turned an important corner as a basketball team. When you just look at their last 10 games or so it's clearly a team that has come a long way. So I am a little surprised the line is as big as it is. But this Tennessee team is really good, the best in the SEC for the whole season, and they already won in Rupp Arena. They've gotten the better of Kentucky in the Calipari/Barnes matchup over the past several seasons. The good news is I think even if Kentucky loses, unless it's a total blowout, it probably shouldn't change much of how we think about this team. It's just a really tough way to end the regular season. Tennessee won this game by 18 points in Rupp Arena. That's just not something I can ignore. Even if Kentucky played great at Auburn and against Alabama, this is one where I think you just have to assume they're the underdog. But again, it's Kentucky in the SEC, so even a win would not surprise me. I will probably almost always feel that way. Even take the talent aside, which is almost always there, sometimes Cal teams do come out on a business trip. I think they'll play well but can't get enough stops late. Tennessee 85, Kentucky 80

Jeff Drummond: We've talked about this scenario a few times during the season, but this is one of those games where the Cats seem to excel under John Calipari. Tennessee is looking like a legit No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament and already owns a 103-92 win over UK at Rupp Arena, so this seems like an uphill climb on paper. But the Cats played without DJ Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic in the first matchup. It will be interesting to see how their presence impacts the rematch. Kentucky did a great job on Dalton Knecht in the first matchup (5-14 FG, 16 points) but Zakai Zeigler, Josiah-Jordan James, and Santiago Vescovi had a collective out-of-body experience by knocking down 10 of their 19 attempts from 3-point range. If those three typical non-marksmen have another big day, it will be hard for the Cats to win. UK also got beat 44-38 on the glass and lost the battle for those "50/50 balls" in the first meeting. They'll need to reverse that if they want to leave Knoxville with the W. Ultimately, I think the Vols are a legit championship contender this season, and I have to give them the edge in this game barring a really bad shooting day for UT. Tennessee 89, Kentucky 84



