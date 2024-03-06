Kentucky is riding a wave of momentum and the Wildcats are favored to continue that success against Vanderbilt tonight in Rupp Arena.

To help you get ready for the game Cats Illustrated writers sound off with their takes.

Jeff Drummond: In a perfect world, Kentucky would send the Big Blue faithful home with a fun, drama-free blowout of Vanderbilt in the season finale at Rupp Arena. But it's one of those 9 p.m. tip-offs, and Jerry Stackhouse has found a way to keep a lot of these games against John Calipari competitive in recent years. The Cats should take care of business in this one, though, and it would be nice to see them get Tre Mitchell back in the groove he was in prior to some health setbacks. I'm also interested to see if Cal will continue to play more of the "nuclear" lineup with Big Z making strides late in the season. Give me Kentucky 99, Vanderbilt 80 with Antonio Reeves going for 30-plus on Senior Night with a huge show of appreciation from UK fans.

Travis Graf: This is a good tune up game for Kentucky before their big matchup on Saturday at Tennessee. With a young team, it’s possible that they could overlook the Commodores, but even then I could only see them being sluggish at the beginning, not in a fight the entire game. This will be a good game to work Tre Mitchell back into the fold and get the overall team chemistry building heading down the stretch. Kentucky wins in a group effort, 92 to 77.

David Sisk: Kentucky is playing as well as they have all year long, and Big Blue Nation is anticipating a big March run. Vanderbilt is ranked 208 at the time of publication by KenPom between Texas State and Evansville. Their fan base just wants to move on to baseball, and many want to be done with the Jerry Stackhouse era altogether. This has got blowout written all over it. Vanderbilt is 297th in adjusted tempo. They would like to slow the game down to a crawl to make it respectable, but it’s nearly impossible to slow down the Cats. I’m particularly interested to see how Zvonimir Ivisic plays. He is on a recent roll which has really helped this team. Vanderbilt is an opponent in which he can flourish. Kentucky 93 Vanderbilt 73.

Justin Rowland: Gotta go with the Cats tonight. I did expect Arkansas to provide a lot of resistance and they did. Just because Kentucky has a tendency to allow the other team to score points in bunches for a couple of segments each game I'll say this has a little bit of a back and forth quality at times but UK will keep good separation throughout. You saw in the last game how they were able to score so much even though some top guys didn't have their very best outings. Antonio Reeves should have a big game per usual and that will keep Kentucky going until the Rob and Reed show catches fire. Kentucky 93, Vanderbilt 80