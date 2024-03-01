Kentucky is riding high after a string of mostly very good outcomes and they have an opportunity to continue their momentum against Arkansas on Saturday.

Here are takes and predictions from CI staff members.

Travis Graf: I just think that Kentucky is better than Arkansas at every facet as a team at the moment. A loss on Saturday would be crushing and a set back for a Kentucky team that’s currently building some solid momentum heading down the stretch. The earlier meeting between these two teams was close, but I look for Kentucky to win pretty comfortably this weekend on the back of solid backcourt play and a big game from DJ Wagner. Kentucky 84, Arkansas 70.

David Sisk: A game that was originally circled as one of the biggest ones on Kentucky’s preseason schedule now has the appearance of an aftertaste on the national landscape. The Cats have done their part of late coming within an eyelash of winning five in a row. However, only two teams have a worse conference record than the Hawgs. They are also coming off an embarrassing home loss to Vanderbilt, and will need a late season run just to make the NIT. Kentucky’s offense is clicking, while Arkansas struggles with skill. They have only topped 75 points once in the last seven games, and that was against Vandy. The Cats will keep rolling Saturday. Kentucky 91 Arkansas 74

Jeff Drummond: Arkansas might be the most disappointing team in the country, given the Razorbacks' lofty preseason expectations coming off an Elite Eight run last season. Eric Musselman hasn't been able to bring all the pieces together for one reason or another, and there have been rumors of chemistry issues. Arkansas is rated No. 121 in offensive efficiency and No. 134 in defensive efficiency. Those are truly dreadful numbers, and they suggest that the Cats should roll in this rematch of their 63-57 win on Jan. 27 in Fayetteville. The Hogs can still tease you with good moments on occasion, though, so this is a game that UK can't get caught overlooking. The Cats need to jump on them early and pile it on. I see a 94-78 win for Kentucky with Adou Thiero as my pick to click.

Justin Rowland: I actually think Arkansas is going to be more competitive than a lot of people probably do. I just look at a team's last few weeks. They had ugly outcomes against LSU and Tennessee but since then they've been much better. It hasn't been perfect at all. They just lost at home to Vanderbilt. But I do think they'll be eager to play much better than they did last time at home. Having said that, Kentucky has too much firepower. I guess I just expect inconsistency to be a feature again because college basketball this season is just weird. But the Cats will win again, 92-87.











