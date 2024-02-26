Kentucky's season has been up and down, with Saturday being maybe the team's biggest high of the year.

How will the Cats respond to a tough challenge in Starkville?

CI staff members give takes and make predictions.

Jeff Drummond: This feels like a deja vu situation for Kentucky. The Wildcats are coming off a complete thrashing of No. 13 Alabama, an outcome that has Big Blue Nation starting to believe in John Calipari’s “Built for March” campaign once again, but now they must go on the road and back it up against a good Mississippi State squad riding a five-game win streak. The Auburn and LSU scenario, right? Will it be another one-step-up, two-steps-back situation for the Cats? Kentucky cruised to a 90-77 win over Mississippi State on Jan. 17 at Rupp Arena, but both teams have changed a bit since then. Tolu Smith (16.8 ppg, 8.1 rpg) is still a handful in the paint, but he's got plenty of help in the form of Josh Hubbard (1-11 FG, 3 points in the first meeting). He's coming off a 32-point game in a blowout of LSU to share SEC Freshman of the Week honors with UK's Justin Edwards. Mississippi State blends the type of talent and physicality that has been Cats' kryptonite in several losses this season. Playing through contact and matching the Bulldogs on the glass were big keys to the game in Rupp, and it should be a big factor in the rematch. So how do we forecast this game? I would not be surprised at all if State wins, but I think the Cats still have the edge in talent with Edwards emerging as a major X-factor. Give me Kentucky 79-75 with Reed Sheppard as my pick to click.





David Sisk: Kentucky looked as impressive Saturday as they have been all season long in a blowout win over Alabama. So what could go wrong? This is a classic matchup of contrasting styles of play and pace. The Bulldogs are 11th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, and their adjusted tempo is as slow as we have in the SEC. Tolu Smith is going to be a huge point of emphasis. The center anchors a very older and physical lineup that could give this young Kentucky team problems. On a good note, Kentucky’s type of outstanding play against Bama is sustainable. Play fast offensively, and give just as much effort on the other end. This is one of the games I has circled on the schedule. Both teams should feel they are playing on a high. The Dogs have also won five in a row. This one will be a battle to the final possession. Mississippi State 75 Kentucky 73





Travis Graf: If you’re Kentucky I believe you bring the same game plan from the first matchup into this one which is letting Tolu Smith get his and keeping everyone else in check. Kentucky was shorthanded in the first matchup and only played eight guys, but with the rotation shortening I could see the Cats playing that few guys once again. I look for DJ Wagner to regain some confidence with a double-digit game, but Antonio Reeves leads the way with 20-plus as Kentucky wins a much lower-scoring game than we saw on Saturday, 77 to 71.



