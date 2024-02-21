Kentucky looks to build on the momentum it has created with back-to-back wins against Ole Miss and Auburn.

The Wildcats take on LSU tonight in a game with implications for tournament seeding and SEC standings.

Here are takes and picks from CI staff writers.

Jeff Drummond: If you’ve been following college basketball beyond Kentucky this season, tonight’s game should scare you to death. The Cats are coming off a huge emotional high after winning at Auburn, and now they have to find a way to get refocused for one of those dreaded 9 pm tipoffs on the road against a solid LSU team that might be somewhat easy to overlook. Jordan Wright is one of the better players in the league, and he’s had some success against the Cats in the past. But LSU’s record is kind of reflected in its analytics. The Tigers are 87th nationally in both offensive and defensive efficiency, which has led to a 13-12 record with very few signature wins. They are capable of pulling the upset, but would likely need UK to contribute by playing poorly. If the Cats are truly on an upward trend, this is a game they should win, but it won’t be easy. Give me UK 87-82 with DJ Wagner as my player of the game.

David Sisk: It’s hard to get a feel for this one. LSU can be dangerous, and Kentucky could be looking at a potential road trap game between Auburn and Alabama. The Tigers are not consistent, but a win at South Carolina proves that they are formidable. If Kentucky has indeed turned the corner with toughness and defense it is nights like this where they will respond. I’m taking the Cats. There is too much scoring, and players are beginning to settle into roles. Even though Tre Mitchell is out, the team is healthy where it needs to be. We will see lots of Onyenso and Thiero around one of the most explosive backcourts in the country. I like the way they are trending, but it will still be a tough one. Kentucky 84 LSU 78

Justin Rowland: Kentucky's playing a dangerous team that just won at South Carolina and nearly won at Florida right before that. The Tigers have not looked great at home this year, however, and Kentucky is trending in the right direction hard. It looks like UK is much more comfortable executing situations, halfcourt sets, and are starting to value every possession. Welch talked about that this week. Given how UK has played on the road lately I've got to go with them. UK 90, LSU 83