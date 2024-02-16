Kentucky got back in the win column at home against Ole Miss this week, but the challenge on Saturday is a different kind of test altogether.

Auburn is fresh off a 40-point beatdown of No. 11 South Carolina, at home, and now the Tigers host Kentucky.

CI staff members share takes and predictions on the game.

Justin Rowland: It's really strange to see an interesting Kentucky team face this kind of point spread on the road, but just look at how Auburn played there against a really good South Carolina team. Kentucky is 1-5 in its last six trips to this venue. The good news is Kentucky did rebound to get on the right side of the ledger and the last time they hit the road they blew out Vanderbilt, although it's tough to compare the Dores to the Tigers. Auburn's a fantastic team. They're top-10 in KenPom's offense and defense efficiency ratings so they are a clear national championship contender, this is on their court, and they really get up for Kentucky. Shot selection will be essential. You also know they're going to have to weather a couple of storms. I do think Kentucky will play well for stretches, but it won't be enough. Auburn 88, Kentucky 82

Travis Graf: I’m going to go ahead and bet the over for tomorrow’s matchup as it projects to be a track meet. Auburn won’t try to slow down the game like recent Kentucky opponents have, and they have some offensive firepower of their own. In this game, Johni Broome is going to be the X Factor as he’s the most consistent post presence on either side and will erase weak takes from Kentucky’s guards at the rim. I trust Auburn to get more stops than Kentucky at this point in the season, and have them winning 92 to 80.

David Sisk: Kentucky steps into a cauldron Saturday when they travel to Auburn. The Tigers are one of the top teams in the country, and there isn’t a tougher place to play. UK always has a puncher’s chance because of their offense, but Auburn is exactly the type of team that should worry Big Blue Nation. They are explosive, and very physical. Think Tennessee with a better offense. They also have a better center in Johni Broome. I fear that out could be Ike Graham all over again. Auburn is the only team in the top-10 in both adjusted offensive efficiency (9) and adjusted defensive efficiency (4). Kentucky will battle, but getting stops in this environment will be an issue. Auburn 83 Kentucky 76

Jeff Drummond: All signs point to a rough day for the Cats on Saturday at Auburn. The Tigers are coming off a 40-point rout of the same South Carolina squad that handed UK its most lopsided defeat of the season. Auburn has been dominant on its home floor, riding a 16-game win streak at Neville Arena. The Tigers are Top 10 in both offensive (9) and defensive (4) efficiency in the KenPom ratings. On top of all that, Kentucky is still trying to find its rotational identity and may be playing without senior center/forward Tre Mitchell, an important matchup piece against Auburn's bigs. So no chance, Big Blue, right? Notsofastmyfriend. This is exactly the type of game where the Cats tend to surprise us in recent years. Just look back at the Tennessee and Arkansas road games a year ago. I'm going to pick Auburn 94-86, but I think UK comes up with a competitive effort.