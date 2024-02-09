Kentucky's game against Gonzaga on Saturday might not have reached the levels of hype and anticipation that many expected it would. It's odd to see the Zags with so many losses, and Kentucky isn't far from two home losses in a row.

Nonetheless, it's a big game for both teams, and CI writers are sounding off with their takes and predictions.

Travis Graf: Gonzaga isn’t having the season they had hoped for up until this point, but a win in this game against a big name would do wonders for the Kentucky fan base. The Zags do most of their damage inside the arc, as they’re an efficient team around the basket and rebound the ball well. Graham Ike is a strong post presence and he’s been their most consistent piece so far this season. The Zags like to run and that should play into Kentucky’s hands as they have the backcourt advantage on paper. Reed Sheppard leads Kentucky with 16 points and eight assists in a 85-77 win.

Jeff Drummond: This game has lost some of the sizzle it had when they announced a multi-year series between the two national powers, but it’s still fun to see a marquee name coming into Rupp Arena on Saturday. While this isn’t the type of Gonzaga team that Mark Few has deployed in recent years, the Bulldogs still have analytics similar to those of Kentucky and won’t be a pushover. Vegas has the Wildcats as a 4- to 5-point favorite. Both teams could really use a W on their resume. Kentucky needs to start stacking wins and building momentum to repair the seed-line damage it suffered last week with two home losses. I just can't envision a third straight L in Rupp. Give me the Cats in a close one, 88-83, with Rob Dillingham continuing to ride the hot hand to MVP honors.

David Sisk: There was a special buzz in the air last year when it was announced that Kentucky and Gonzaga had agreed to a multi-season series. That energy may not be as great right now. This is not the same Zags powerhouse we’ve seen recently. Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme, and Jalen Suggs aren’t walking through the door. This edition may not be great, but they’re still good and competitive. Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman are familiar names. Five players average double figures. This is a game that can remain competitive. They have the willingness to play fast, and there are some good guards. There are some potential Florida vibes, but I don’t think they match up athletically across the board. Kentucky will get out and run to a 91-82 victory.

Justin Rowland: I've heard a lot of talk about how "down" Gonzaga is this year and I definitely buy that. Six losses? That's weird to see. But look at Gonzaga's results over the last three weeks. They have a two-point loss to St. Mary's, which is No. 26 in KenPom, and have destroyed pretty much everybody else. This is still a team that can score points in bunches and Kentucky's defense has left a lot to be desired. Still, at Rupp, I think the Cats build on that Vandy win and get back on track. Kentucky 92, Gonzaga 86.