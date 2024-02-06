Kentucky has lost two in a row, both at home, and the 2023-24 Cats are facing more scrutiny than ever.

Now they go onto the road to take on Vanderbilt, a team struggling in a much worse way.

Here are game takes and predictions from Cats Illustrated writers.

David Sisk: After two straight losses and three of four, the Vanderbilt Commodores are the gift that keeps on giving to Kentucky. Five out of Vandy’s last six losses have been by double digit losses. UK’s losses last week weren’t because of bad offense. In fact, they averaged 91.5 points per game, and had a nice flow. The Commodores are not the team to slow them down. They are currently 186th in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom. I expect the backcourt to flourish once again, but this time I don’t think the opponent has the offense to match up. The Cats have had no margin for error the last couple of games. This time once they take a lead they should roll. Kentucky 88 Vanderbilt 71

Travis Graf: I don’t care who is out for the Cats in this matchup, if they were to lose this one then the wheels have officially fallen off. Vanderbilt is a bad basketball team on both sides of the ball. In reality, this game should be a confidence booster for Kentucky across the board and a way to start moving back in the right direction. I’ll go with Reed Sheppard to lead Kentucky with 20 points in a 88 to 75 win.

Jeff Drummond: On paper, this looks like a good "get-right" opportunity for Kentucky. Vanderbilt is coming off a win over Missouri, but that was a clash of what might be the league's worst two teams. The Commodores are 186th in the KenPom ratings, including a horrific 233rd on the offensive end of the floor. Could that be the elixir to get UK back on track defensively? Speaking of D, we all know how maligned the Cats have been this season, but Vandy ranks 62 spots BELOW them. Quite simply, this is a game you have to win convincingly. I think you'll see another big effort from Rob Dillingham in an 88-73 victory for Kentucky.

Justin Rowland: Memorial is not a house of horrors. Kentucky has done very well there in recent years. The Wildcats have won seven consecutive games at Vanderbilt. The Commodores are 6-15. If Kentucky were to lose this game it would be a signal that the season is on the brink. Vanderbilt just doesn't have the offensive firepower to win this game, you wouldn't think, would you? However, UK is young enough and poor enough on defense that I won't predict a blowout. Kentucky 90, Vanderbilt 80.