Kentucky has arguably its biggest game of the regular season tonight when Tennessee comes to Rupp Arena.

It's a top-10 game and the Wildcats are looking to avoid a second straight home loss.

Here are takes from CI staff writers.

Jeff Drummond: This is a tough matchup to gauge, given the uncertainty surrounding the Kentucky roster. If DJ Wagner is unable to play for the Cats, I have a hard time envisioning a scenario where they win against a team as strong as Tennessee. We have already seen UK drop two home games to unranked opponents without their talented freshman point guard. One could say “Well, someone just has to step up,” but we saw that Wednesday night with two guys setting new career-highs against Florida, and the Cats still lost. The Volunteers have issues of their own right now, including a lack of consistent scoring punch outside of the dangerous Dalton Knecht, but UK’s team defense is so poor right now that it may offset that. In the past, one would say “But it’s at Rupp,” and that would be enough to give you confidence to pick the Cats, but I don’t think that makes much sense today. All signs are pointing toward a rough day for UK. Tennessee 84, Kentucky 79

David Sisk: My original statistical model favored Tennessee by two, but the home court advantage swung it in Kentucky’s favor 78-77. The entire time we have wondered about the status of D.J. Wagner, Adou Thiero, and Justin Edwards. We were told this morning by a source that Wagner will not play, but Thiero might. Edwards has also been talking pretty positively through the week that he wants to play. Tennessee is a tough nut to crack even when everyone is healthy. The Cats are going to have to get a huge crowd edge tonight. They also have a talented enough roster, but the lack of depth is key. Tennessee is talented and deep. I like the South Carolina plan. Dalton Knecht gets his, and nobody else hurts you. In the end, Tennessee defends, and they are just a little bit too much without being 100%. Tennessee 77 Kentucky 74.

Travis Graf: This game kind of feels like last year’s game at Tennessee if you’re Kentucky, the fan base is getting restless and you’re in need of a resume building win. If DJ Wagner plays today, I’m going with the Cats. If he doesn’t, I’d be less confident in them for sure. I think they’ll need his toughness against a gritty Volunteer backcourt. Adou Thiero’s status is also a big one for this game, because he’s Kentucky’s best bet to match up with Dalton Knecht, who is one of the hottest players in the country. I’m expecting a bounce back game from Tre Mitchell.