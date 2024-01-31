Kentucky plays host to Florida in another SEC basketball game tonight at Rupp Arena.

Cats Illustrated writers sound off and give their takes on the game.

Travis Graf: Florida isn’t really built to be a grind it out style of team, but I wonder if teams will start to tinker with their gameplan against Kentucky after seeing recent success from other teams by doing so. I think it’ll be a lower scoring game than the last matchup, and it’ll come down to who can rebound and limit turnovers the most. I look for Kentucky to shoot the ball better than they did in the last matchup (5 of 20) in this one at Rupp. Antonio Reeves leads the way with 20 points and Kentucky wins 78 to 71.

Jeff Drummond: Conventional wisdom probably suggests that, since Kentucky has already won at Florida -- and that came at a time before the Wildcats had all of their pieces in place -- UK should handle business in the rematch at Rupp Arena. But Kentucky has experienced a bit of an offensive hiccup of late, and Florida has improved since that first matchup. The good news here for the Cats is the Gators like to play at a high pace, and that could help UK get back on track from a scoring standpoint. I feel like they are due for an offensive explosion. Give me Kentucky 93, Florida 79. Rob Dillingham is my pick to click returning to action after missing the Arkansas game.

David Sisk: The first meeting between Kentucky and Florida was an offense clinic that went down to the final few possession. I expect something close to that Wednesday night. When you look at the analytics these are two similar types of teams. Both get up and down the floor, and each one is able to score. Home court is a big issue in the SEC, and that will be the case Wednesday night. Scoring was pretty balanced the first time. I expect Rob Dillingham to bounce back after being out. He only had six points in the first meeting. I also expect a lot of Antonio Reeves. Florida is not the physical team that can slow Kentucky down. Instead they will try to match the Wildcats’ pace. Kentucky 86 Florida 81