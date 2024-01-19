A pair of teams that are 3-1 in SEC play will square off in Rupp Arena on Saturday.

Georgia is 13-4 overall and a perfect 3-0 on the road, but Kentucky in Rupp is a different challenge.

Here are takes and predictions from Cats Illustrated staff writers.

David Sisk: Many looked at the Mississippi State game as the matchup of contrast between a great offense and a challenging defense. I can make the case that Georgia will be a more stern test. UGA is one of the best teams in the country in defending both the two and the three. They will play at a faster pace than MSU, so Mike White won’t bog it down. Georgia is good at defending the three, and shooting it. They have also taken 92 more foul shots than Kentucky. The Cats have to show some physicality. I can see a road map to Georgia keeping this game close if UK doesn’t shoot it well, and UGA gets on the line. Kentucky doesn’t get to their 90.8 scoring average, but they get close. Cats 88, Dawgs 75.

Jeff Drummond: Mike White has Georgia playing a lot better than many observers expected heading into the season. The Bulldogs lack the star power that many of the other SEC teams possess, but they are playing well as a team. Their only loss since November is a narrow setback to Tennesseee, a game UGA led by double figures late in the second half but allowed to slip away. Kentucky should not get caught overlooking this team, but the Cats are the better team and playing at Rupp Arena. The Dawgs are good at shooting the 3 and defending it, so the arc could be a key factor. You also have a clear tempo preference for these teams. If the Cats get into their high tempo and have their typical perimeter shooting night, I see an 84-69 win. Give me Reed Sheppard as my pick to click.

Justin Rowland: This game for UGA basketball is a lot like UK football's recent trips to UGA. Strong start. Budding confidence. Now the real test. I won't be surprised if UGA finishes with a winning record in the SEC, but whether that's good enough to come into Rupp and beat this team is another story. I think Kentucky should be expected to score easily in this game, as they will all year, but this team doesn't grind it out when they get a lead. They keep playing hard and get up and down, which gives the other team a chance to keep scoring as well. So I'd expect higher scoring and fairly close, just because Georgia is a confident team and UK hasn't run away in these SEC games so far. If you dig a little deeper, UGA's 3-1 in the league isn't daunting. They won a close one at Missouri, a close one at South Carolina, and they did beat Arkansas at home but lost by 14 to UT in Athens. That reads like a team that should have a lot of confidence coming in, but they don't have enough scoring punch to keep pace with UK for 40 minutes. Kentucky 90, UGA 80