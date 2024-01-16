Kentucky will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday in Starkville against Mississippi State, several days after falling in overtime to Texas A&M in College Station.

The game will be the difference in a 2-2 and 3-1 SEC record.

Here are takes from CI staff members on the matchup.

Jeff Drummond: This could be a more challenging matchup than a lot of fans are bargaining for on Wednesday night. KenPom has Mississippi State as a borderline Top 25 team, and the Bulldogs already own an impressive win over Tennessee in SEC play. Vegas sees it as a five-point game. Kentucky will have to play a lot better than it did Saturday at Texas A&M, especially on the defensive side of the court, if it wants to avoid the upset. The Cats can’t give up 80-plus points to a Bulldog team ranked No. 72 nationally in offensive efficiency. This has to be a night where the D takes a step up. Rupp Arena needs to provide a boost. Can't get caught in react-only mode. Give me Kentucky 83, Mississippi State 74 with Tre Mitchell having a bounce-back game as my pick to click.

David Sisk: I’m not sure what to make of Mississippi State yet. I think they’re good, but I don’t know how good. Tennessee is a great win, but the South Carolina loss is still up in the air, and you can’t put a bow on Georgia Tech. It’s definitely a team you would rather play at home. They are not a strong shooting team, especially from deep. But they defend and rebound at a high level. Tolu Smith is back after missing much of the season, and he is a difference maker. The 6-11 center will be a load for Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso to handle. However, I just don’t see them scoring with Kentucky. Alabama just scored 82 in Starkville, so expect more of the same from the Cats. A fast pace, and stellar guard play lead to an 86-76 win.

Travis Graf: This is going to be an interesting game in the backcourt because Mississippi State’s standout guard is a freshman, Josh Hubbard, who will be playing against a trio of talented freshmen for the Cats. There’s not a standout upperclassman in the backcourt for the Bulldogs like Kentucky has faced a lot this season. Tolu Smith is going to be a handful in the post and it will require Kentucky to throw three or four bodies at him throughout the game. Despite Smith’s strengths on the offensive end, he’s just an average rebounding big and Kentucky should improve on those numbers in this one. Kentucky 78, MSU 72 in a slower paced game than Kentucky fans are used to this season.

Justin Rowland: KenPom has MSU as one of the top-10 defensive teams in the country but only 72nd on offense. Kentucky's defense has been bad enough at times that you can't take for granted UK will consistently get stops, but I think you'd rather see UK play a good defensive team just because they're going to get their points. Kentucky has to hit the glass in this game. They can't give up as many second chance opportunities as they did against Texas A&M. MSU isn't the top offensive rebounding team in the country like A&M, but they are better than +6 on the glass per game. Physicality will be in focus and I just don't think UK will lose two in a row. UK 85, MSU 77