In spite of the fact that Kentucky could climb as high as No. 2 in the polls next week, the Wildcats are a road underdog ahead of Saturday's matchup against Texas A&M.

Vegas expects a close game, but what about Cats Illustrated writers?

They share their takes on the game and make predictions below.

Jeff Drummond: I've had a feeling all week that this one is setting up as a bit of a trap game for Kentucky. The Cats have been on a roll, racking up six straight Ws and climbing to No. 6 in the AP Top 25, but ranked teams have taken an absolute beating this week. UK will be visiting a Texas A&M team that entered the season with high expectations but has opened SEC play at 0-2. The Aggies have been backed into a bit of a corner and will be playing desperate in front of their rabid fans. The Cats have to be prepared to match that intensity. It feels like the Florida game revisited. A&M doesn't score as well as Florida does but they are better defensively and strong on the glass. I'm going to pick the home team in a close one, 79-75.

Travis Graf: I’ve had a hard time picking against the Cats at this point in the season, but this game gives me pause. Texas A&M has been a letdown compared to expectations heading into the season (I had them as a dark horse final four team in the summer) but there’s still talent and experience on that roster. Kentucky is more talented, but this feels like a game where the Aggies control the glass and limit transition scoring. Their style is able to muck up a game and make the Cats slow down and play a rock fight style of contest for portions of the game. I think the Cats lose a close one, 78 to 74.

David Sisk: Saturday’s game looks to be a tough one that could very well end up being a possession game down the stretch. A trip to Texas A&M is one of the road games I had circled before the year. They haven’t lived up to preseason top-20 expectations, but this is an experienced group who has had success. I think most people expect them to bounce out of their funk at some point. The Aggies are not going to slow Kentucky down to a crawl, but they are cut out to keep the game in the 70’s. They also rebound at a high volume. Kentucky is going to have to defend for 40 minutes, and rebounding is a way to keep A&M from creating extra points. Sooner or later Kentucky is going to have to win a physical gut check. Saturday may be the time. Cats 77 Aggies 75

Justin Rowland: This one will probably come down to shot selection. That seems to be very important in road games, as many others have noted. It's a young team so they will have to be mature and value each possession in a hostile environment against a solid opponent. Of course, this team has thrived at sharing the ball and being great on offense, but it's still a young team overall and you can't take for granted they won't lose their composure at times. Calipari's teams have done pretty well when they've gone on the road to Aggieland. I expect them to play well once again. Some pundits have said this Kentucky team has one of the highest floors in the country. I agree with that, but I also think they also have one of the highest floors, too. The offense just seems to carry about every time out. While some of the advanced numbers suggest Texas A&M is a very good offensive team as well, efficient at least, they don't score it as well or as easily as Kentucky. I'll go Kentucky 80, Texas A&M 77