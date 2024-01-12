Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Staff Predictions

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

In spite of the fact that Kentucky could climb as high as No. 2 in the polls next week, the Wildcats are a road underdog ahead of Saturday's matchup against Texas A&M.

Vegas expects a close game, but what about Cats Illustrated writers?

They share their takes on the game and make predictions below.

Jeff Drummond: I've had a feeling all week that this one is setting up as a bit of a trap game for Kentucky. The Cats have been on a roll, racking up six straight Ws and climbing to No. 6 in the AP Top 25, but ranked teams have taken an absolute beating this week. UK will be visiting a Texas A&M team that entered the season with high expectations but has opened SEC play at 0-2. The Aggies have been backed into a bit of a corner and will be playing desperate in front of their rabid fans. The Cats have to be prepared to match that intensity. It feels like the Florida game revisited. A&M doesn't score as well as Florida does but they are better defensively and strong on the glass. I'm going to pick the home team in a close one, 79-75.

Travis Graf: I’ve had a hard time picking against the Cats at this point in the season, but this game gives me pause. Texas A&M has been a letdown compared to expectations heading into the season (I had them as a dark horse final four team in the summer) but there’s still talent and experience on that roster. Kentucky is more talented, but this feels like a game where the Aggies control the glass and limit transition scoring. Their style is able to muck up a game and make the Cats slow down and play a rock fight style of contest for portions of the game. I think the Cats lose a close one, 78 to 74.

David Sisk: Saturday’s game looks to be a tough one that could very well end up being a possession game down the stretch. A trip to Texas A&M is one of the road games I had circled before the year. They haven’t lived up to preseason top-20 expectations, but this is an experienced group who has had success. I think most people expect them to bounce out of their funk at some point. The Aggies are not going to slow Kentucky down to a crawl, but they are cut out to keep the game in the 70’s. They also rebound at a high volume. Kentucky is going to have to defend for 40 minutes, and rebounding is a way to keep A&M from creating extra points. Sooner or later Kentucky is going to have to win a physical gut check. Saturday may be the time. Cats 77 Aggies 75

Justin Rowland: This one will probably come down to shot selection. That seems to be very important in road games, as many others have noted. It's a young team so they will have to be mature and value each possession in a hostile environment against a solid opponent. Of course, this team has thrived at sharing the ball and being great on offense, but it's still a young team overall and you can't take for granted they won't lose their composure at times. Calipari's teams have done pretty well when they've gone on the road to Aggieland. I expect them to play well once again. Some pundits have said this Kentucky team has one of the highest floors in the country. I agree with that, but I also think they also have one of the highest floors, too. The offense just seems to carry about every time out. While some of the advanced numbers suggest Texas A&M is a very good offensive team as well, efficient at least, they don't score it as well or as easily as Kentucky. I'll go Kentucky 80, Texas A&M 77

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement