Kentucky hosts Missouri at Rupp Arena with the team looking to move to 2-0 in SEC play after the weekend's dramatic come from behind victory against Florida.

The Cats are a solid favorite at home against the Tigers, and here Cats Illustrated staff members sound off.

Jeff Drummond: This feels like a game that players and fans alike may overlook. Kentucky is coming off a big road win at Florida in the SEC opener, and Missouri just lost a home game to Georgia. On top of that, most of the players on this UK team weren't around for last year's humbling loss in Columbia, so that can't really be used as fuel. The Cats will have to create their own energy in this one and be ready for a Missouri defense that does some unusual stuff with their trapping. Ball movement will be key. I look for UK to take care of business, 83-69, with Reed Sheppard as my pick to click.

Travis Graf: Missouri is having a disappointing season thus far coming off of a strong 2023 campaign. Their performances don’t really stick out from a stats standpoint. They’re poor in shooting, rebounding, and don’t really take care of the ball. The Tigers do protect the rim decently well, though. They also shoot a solid amount of threes, so if they get hot they could make things interesting at any point. Sean East, a Bluegrass native, is their best player this season. Kentucky 85, Missouri 70.

Justin Rowland: Losing at home to Georgia shouldn't inspire a lot of confidence in the Missouri fan base when it comes to their chances going into Rupp Arena. Not too long ago Illinois drilled this team by 24 points. Then again, college basketball can be unpredictable game-to-game. Missouri lost at Kansas by nine points earlier this season, so that was at least a competitive showing. Mizzou plays at the 246th-fastest tempo in the country according to KenPom. They may be able to keep Kentucky somewhat under its typical numbers like they did with Kansas, but this team doesn't have much to hang its hat on if you're wondering about an upset bid. Kentucky 80, Missouri 69.