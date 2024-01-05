Kentucky is a one-point road favorite against Florida in advance of tomorrow's game between the Wildcats and Gators in Gainesville.

UF only has three losses on the season and they're on an extended run of solid play.

It's the first SEC game of the year, and Cats Illustrated staff members chime in with their takes and predictions.

Jeff Drummond: The Cats don’t waste any time jumping into an intriguing matchup to begin SEC play. Florida has been flying somewhat under the radar with a quality team that is playing really well offensively and on the glass. Both teams will be trying to exploit each other’s defense, so we could be in line for a high-scoring affair. Rebounding might be the difference in this one. The Gators are really good on the glass with a No. 5 national offensive rebounding percentage, and the Cats have been inconsistent in this area. That could also lead to UK getting into foul trouble, always a concern on the road in the SEC. Ultimately, I think the Cats have more firepower and outside scoring ability. I’m picking Kentucky 89-85 with DJ Wagner as my UK pick to click.





David Sisk: This is definitely a game too circle on the schedule. It is interesting for a number of reasons. First, this is the first true road game of season for a young Kentucky team. Who knows how they respond? This is the fascinating part of watching the freshmen grow. In my opinion there is one advantage. The two teams combine for 177.4 points per game. A frenetic pace should take some of the road anxiety out of it where now you have two teams just playing the game. Kentucky will have to keep Florida off the boards an off the free throw line. That is where the Gators have a statistical advantage. My prediction is we are going to have both teams getting up and down the floor. Florida’s roster is good, but Kentucky’s is better. Yes, this is a tough road game the Cats could lose. But I believe Kentucky makes a few more plays to pull out an exciting win. Kentucky 84 Florida 81





Travis Graf: Saturday sets up as a tough initial conference test for the Cats on the road against Florida. The Gators are the best rebounding team in the country and one of the best at blocking shots, and they do it as a collective unity. Kentucky has struggled on the glass this season especially compared to in years past, and they’ll have to collectively attack the glass to prevent second chance opportunities. Both teams score a lot of points, but Florida gets most of their baskets from inside the arc while Kentucky is more of a threat from the perimeter. Matchups will be big in this one as Tre Mitchell can take advantage of pedestrian perimeter defense while Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso will have to come up big in rim protection. Kentucky 82, Florida 78 thanks to guard play and outside shotmaking.



