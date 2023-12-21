Kentucky is a closer-than-expected favorite against a reeling Louisville program on the road early Thursday evening.

Cats Illustrated staff members share their takes on the game and make predictions.

Jeff Drummond: There's a certain level of sadness surrounding this year's Kentucky-Louisville game, at least from my standpoint. Just 10 years ago, the rivalry was challenging North Carolina-Duke to be the best in the country. Now it's being played on a Thursday night with a 6 p.m. ET tipoff, and very few people (any?) are expecting this to be a competitive game. This game is a lot more fun with both teams are good, and I hope we get back to that in the near future. In the meantime, I just don't see how the Cards can keep pace in this one. They'll probably play harder than they have in any other game this season, but the Cats just have too much talent. Give me Kentucky 91, Louisville 69 with Rob Dillingham earning MVP honors for UK.

David Sisk: At one time Kentucky/Louisville was right there with Duke/Carolina. It was at the top of the charts when it came to high level of play and the intensity of a rivalry. How times have changed. Louisville is ranked No. 175 by KenPom between Oral Roberts and Northeastern. Kentucky is not the team somebody like Louisville wants to go up against. The Cats are so explosive, and Louisville has no way to slow down the runaway train. Kentucky is averaging over 90 points per game while Louisville is giving up 74. It will be pick your poison for the Cardinals. Who could be the game’s MVP? Take your pick. Kentucky 92 Louisville 68

Travis Graf: I think Kentucky could pick its score tomorrow against Louisville, but I’m not sure that John Calipari will look to completely dismantle his friend Kenny Payne. Kentucky is more talented at every position and the quality of bench depth is very tilted towards Kentucky as well. This win for Louisville could do a lot for Kenny Payne’s goodwill from the fan base, but I’m just not sure it’s in the cards. Kentucky 85, Louisville 63. Justin Edwards has a very nice game and is MVP of the contest.

Justin Rowland: Maybe the betting folks know something I don't, but Kentucky plays well in this series, generally, and Louisville does not. It's also one of the biggest mismatches in the series that we have seen in some time. There will be a lot of Kentucky fans in attendance. Granted, my head is still spinning from signing day and I haven't had time to dig too deep into the weeds when it comes to Louisville's team, but I'll say Kentucky dominates 90-65.