Kentucky and North Carolina square off in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday and both teams are ranked in the top-15, so it's not only a blue-blooded affair, but an opportunity for both teams to snatch a win that could look very good on Selection Sunday.

Cats Illustrated staff members sound off on the game and make predictions.

Travis Graf: I expect this one to be another fun matchup in the Kentucky-UNC series. It should be an up and down game with lots of points scored, and a fun backcourt display. Kentucky gets their bigs back in a game where they very much need them against Armando Bacot, who is a load to handle down low. The good news for Kentucky is that outside of Harrison Ingram and RJ Davis — if he’s on one of his heaters — there’s not many consistent outside threats for the Tar Heels. I think Tre Mitchell has a big game as an unsung hero if he’s able to knock down a couple of outside shots and draw the UNC big men away from the basket for driving lanes. Justin Edwards has a solid game in a matchup where the Cats need him, but Reed Sheppard is my pick for the game’s MVP. Kentucky 84, North Carolina 80.

David Sisk: Since I work for both Tar Heel Illustrated and Cats illustrated, I am in a unique situation that makes it uncomfortable to pick a winner. However, I will lay out a scenario where each team comes out on top. For North Carolina they have a big game from Armando Bacot. He does have the strength and girth advantage over Aaron Bradshaw. In doing so, the Tar Heels are also better getting to the foul line. R.J. Davis also continues his torrid streak. But North Carolina desperately needs a four and fifth scorer. That brings up the streaky Cormac Ryan. He can go for two points, and he can go for 20. UNC desperately needs something toward the latter if they are to win.

Kentucky doesn’t need to win the battle of centers, but they do need to keep the matchup close. Even though Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso have two games of college experience, they provide size and depth. The Cats also need to be able to take advantage of UNC’s smaller guards. I look for Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell to get theirs, but the wild cards are Justin Edwards and Adou Thiero. They will end up with some mismatches. They need to take advantage. It is critical for each team not to fall behind. This should be a very entertaining, and high scoring game. I have always said players make plays. Each team has plenty of them. The biggest factor will be which individual player is able to take over coming down the stretch.

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky and North Carolina often deliver some of the most entertaining games we see on the UK schedule, and I don't think this one will be any different. Most college basketball observers think this could be something of a track meet as both the Cats and Heels like to get up and down the court. I think that scenario would probably favor UK. I don't think the Cats want to get in a halfcourt "sluggo" game, as John Calipari often describes them, against a team with 9th-year (sic) collegian Armando Bacot in the paint. While Bacot is a different style of big man, UK did not fare well against the size and physicality of Kansas' Hunter Dickinson earlier this season, and even the St. Joe's bigs gave the Cats some issues. If this turns into a physical matchup, UNC is better equipped to win. It's a big game for both teams. It could impact seeding in March. Give me UK in a nail-biter, 89-85, and DJ Wagner as my pick to click.

Justin Rowland: John Calipari has gotten the best of the Tar Heels more often than not during his tenure and a theme in his wins is that Kentucky has often had better, more athletic guards than the Tar Heels. I think that is true again this year, although I do like UNC's parts. This is definitely an improved UNC team with their transfers, who are high IQ players who can knock down shots and play well together. I think these teams will get up and down the court and that favors UK. Cats win 85-82 in a great game.