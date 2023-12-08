Kentucky takes on Penn in an early game in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Wildcats are looking to get back in the win column after last weekend's disappointing performance against UNC-Wilmington in a home loss at Rupp.

Here are takes from CI staff members on the game.

Jeff Drummond: This feels like it could be an interesting game. Penn is a solid team with 3-point shooting as its X-factor. The Cats haven’t defended the arc well this season, so that has to be a concern for John Calipari and the UK staff. In a weird way, perhaps, I think this could be a lot more dangerous game had the Cats found a way to win against UNC-Wilmington. But after being humbled in that game, they should come out with some extra fire in this one. Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, and DJ Wagner (if healthy and available) will be playing close to home with family and friends watching. That should provide some extra energy, but hopefully they don’t try to do too much. Give me Kentucky 87, Penn 74 with Tre Mitchell leading the way with a strong all-around game.

Travis Graf: This will be a good test for the Cats, as Penn likes to get up and down and scores 83 points per game. Kentucky has to get the offensive rhythm back on track after last game. The Quakers are one of the best outside shooting teams in the country and the Cats can’t afford to go on long lapses. I believe they’ll be able to turn Penn over quite a bit and get some easy buckets in transition. Kentucky’s guards can’t lose their big trio or guards on the perimeter or they’ll get burnt often. I’m interested to see what lineup combinations are put out there with the length starting to slowly come back. Kentucky 85, Penn 72.

Justin Rowland: I expect Kentucky to play well in this one. For a week they've had to sit on that home loss in Rupp Arena, and I just think getting out on the road where there's less pressure for expectations in a bounce-back sets up well for them. The good thing is they've had a week to work on some clear issues from that loss to UNCW. The ball movement was just oddly absent. If that happens again, maybe you start to be concerned a bit. But I think they're going to move it and share it very well. That will be an emphasis. What I'm really curious about is how they play defensively after a bad game against the Seahawks. Kentucky 81, Penn 66.