Kentucky has a chance to salvage some respect, retain bragging rights, and build on its resume tomorrow when it takes on top-10 Louisville on the road.

But the teams have had very different seasons and the Cardinals are favored.

Here are takes on the game from Cats Illustrated writers.

What are the main reasons for optimism for Kentucky fans?

Jeff Drummond: For Kentucky, this is a chance to salvage a season that went completely off the rails when the Wildcats lost five of their last six games after getting out to a 5-0 start. If you're able to close out the regular season by defeating your arch-rivals when they're 10-1 and ranked among the Top 10, that's all the motivation you should need. I think some of the matchups with Kentucky's offense and defense also set up well... IF the Cats execute.

Travis Graf: Kentucky has a good opportunity to somewhat salvage part of the season and build some momentum heading into the off-season of a disappointing season. Kentucky has the advantage in the trenches both size and skill wise, and while Louisville’s defense has been very good this season, they’ve been gashed the past couple of weeks. I think this has the makings of a high scoring game. Louisville’s rush defense looked suspect last week and if Kentucky plays through Ray Davis he could have a big day.

Justin Rowland: Louisville hasn't played the teams that Kentucky has played. That has certainly influenced the current record for both teams. If Kentucky had played Louisville's schedule and Louisville had played Kentucky's schedule, folks are probably talking about this game quite differently. That conference adjustment is something that has to be factored. Beyond that, Kentucky has really gotten up for this game in recent years. Mark Stoops has a track record of getting the guys ready for this one and the players have to know this is a chance to end the season on a much better note. There's also not an obvious talent deficit in this game.

What are the main reasons for concern?

Drummond: Louisville's strength of schedule may be highly questionable coming out of a really weak ACC this season, but one thing that can't be debated is the Cards' ability to make winning plays when it matters most. This is a tough-minded football team. They have been almost the exact opposite of what UK has put on display in the last six games.

Graf: This isn’t Scott Satterfield on the Louisville sideline, but Jeff Brohm who has lived the rivalry and will go all out for a win. Louisville is playing for playoff positioning heading into the conference title game as well. Kentucky must account for Ashton Gillotte at all times or else it’ll be a long day for Devin Leary. After a lull in the passing offense in the middle of the season, Louisville has got it rolling a little bit the last few weeks while Kentucky has gotten gashed on the backend.

Rowland: It's kind of like the Alabama game in one way. No, Louisville's not Alabama. But the way the game shapes up, Louisville has a lot of confidence and they're playing for a lot. Maybe the game doesn't actually give them a chance to get into the playoff, but they haven't been technically eliminated either. They're riding a wave of confidence and Jeff Brohm has talked this game up big-time. It's on the road and the Cards are eager to snap that streak. There's really nothing about Louisville that's especially daunting, but the last half of the season has been pretty ugly for UK. It's a lot to ask a team that just lost at South Carolina to go beat a team that is playing in the ACC championship. South Carolina wouldn't be in the ACC championship.

What's your prediction for the game and who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Louisville 31, Kentucky 26. I had the Cats picked in this game every week for the entire season until I saw what they did at South Carolina. I had flip to the Cards at that point. I do think this will be a close, competitive game down to the last couple of possessions, though. If the Cats are to pull it out, Devin Leary needs to have his best moment in a UK uniform.

Graf: Kentucky 31, Louisville 28. Kentucky wins the trench battle while Ray Davis rushes for 100 yards and a couple of scores. Jack Plummer turns the ball over on a game-winning drive.

Rowland: Kentucky 24, Louisville 20. No outcome in this game would shock me and I realize it's going against the grain a bit to pick UK after their five losses in six games, but I'll roll with Stoops in the series until it actually reverses. MVP pick is Tayvion Robinson.