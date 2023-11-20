Kentucky (3-1) takes on St. Joseph's in another early season non-conference game at Rupp Arena tonight at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats have to be considered the heavy favorites, but we're also curious about the matchup and what we might learn from the game.

Cats Illustrated writers break down the game from a variety of angles.

David Sisk: Kentucky and St. Joseph’s is an interesting matchup. Despite only playing four games apiece there are two common opponents. They beat Stonehill by 44. The cats won by 34. But then the 3-0 Hawks dropped a 54-57 decision to Texas A&M-Commerce. UK won that game by 20. St. Joe’s will have the biggest team the Wildcats have faced outside of Kansas. They have big, thick three’s and four’s, and they may also see a pair of seven footers. It will be important that Kentucky keeps them off the boards. They also have hard nosed guards who will challenge Kentucky’s young backcourt. Nevertheless, UK is just too talented. Look for more of the same offensively that we’ve seen the first four games. Kentucky 80 St. Joe’s 62

Travis Graf: I think tonight’s matchup is a sneaky good challenge for the Cats. They’ll be challenged on the glass and on perimeter defensively as the Hawks rebound pretty solidly and also shoot a ton of threes. I look for DJ Wagner to continue building confidence and momentum as he puts on a good showing as a downhill driver in this one. Kentucky 84, St. Joe’s 65.

Justin Rowland: St. Joe's is 3-1, just like Kentucky, but not all 3-1's are equal. They're coming off a 57-54 loss to Texas A&M Commerce. The fact that this is the Wildcat Challenge means we've got the ability to compare how Kentucky fared against a couple of shared opponents. That gives you a little more confidence in assessing the head to head. Bottom line, they were pretty ice cold against Commerce. They shot 21% in the second half and 27% for the game, only 20% behind the three-point line. Otherwise, this has been a pretty good team this year. My expectation is that St Joseph's comes out and plays very well in the first half. We've seen Kentucky start slow. But in the second half UK pulls away and wins 82-64.