Cats Illustrated staff members discuss the upcoming Kentucky-Alabama football game in the site's typical format.

We lay our reasons for optimism and reasons for concern before predictions are made.

What are the main reasons to be optimistic about Kentucky's chances this weekend?

Jeff Drummond: While this is certainly a good Alabama team that appears to be getting better with each week late in the season, it doesn't feel like a vintage, championship Crimson Tide squad. They haven't been dominant this season, and that's kind of reflected in the 10-point spread. Alabama gives up a ton of sacks, so Kentucky might have a chance to make some splash plays on the defensive side of the ball. Also like the confidence Devin Leary & Co. are gaining in the passing attack.

Travis Graf: Kentucky has figured out their offensive woes the past couple of weeks, and that should give them a puncher’s chance in any game. The spread is staying steadily around 10.5, so Vegas doesn’t believe this will be a blowout. Alabama has played close games against Texas A&M and Arkansas just a few weeks back, teams that Kentucky is better than on paper.

Justin Rowland: Alabama is a team that has typically only played one great half. In most of their games this year they have traded blows with opponents for a half. That presents an opportunity for Kentucky if the Wildcats can capitalize. When Bama is not playing its best, Kentucky has a chance to score a couple of touchdowns and make it interesting. We know this because it has happened so often this season. Alabama hasn't been statistically nearly as dominant as it has been for much of the last decade and a half. It's not impossible to imagine the total yardage being similar at the end of this one. Doesn't mean that it will be, but that's the kind of thing that has happened more often against Alabama for teams this year.

What are the main reasons to be concerned?

Drummond: Alabama is a nightmare for a defensive coordinator with the way Jalen Milroe is playing late in the season. Once viewed as the shaky Achilles heel of the Crimson Tide -- even benched at one point -- he's developed into a guy capable of hitting a deep ball down the field or tucking the ball and running for an explosive play on any snap. Alabama's defense will also be a significant test for UK's offensive line with its ability to bring pressure off both edges.

Graf: Alabama figured out their rushing attack last week and scored six touchdowns on the ground. Jalen Milroe has improved and was a star last week. Kentucky has always struggled with mobile quarterbacks and they’re going to have to figure it out this weekend. Alabama is a very disciplined football team, and that’s been a thorn in Kentucky’s side this season.

Rowland: There's one clear reason for concern, in my mind. Alabama just played its best football of the year in the second half against a really good LSU offense and now the Crimson Tide is on a mission. They really believe they have a chance to win the national championship now. I don't think they will, but that's what they're playing for, and so Kentucky can expect a team that's riding a lot of confidence.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome and Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Alabama 40, Kentucky 20 - Stranger things have happened, but I don't think the Cats have enough playmakers on either side of the ball to pull the upset. If UK can keep it close, Ray Davis is going to be a huge part of the equation.

Graf: Alabama 35, Kentucky 21. The Cats just get outclassed by a better team that’s looking to make a playoff push. They still show continued improvement and build on the last two weeks offensively, but moral victories don’t show up in the stat column. Jimmies and Joes win.

Rowland: Alabama 30, Kentucky 17. I do think this will be an opportunity for Kentucky to have a more respectable showing against a top tier team, so it will be a lot better than the road game in Athens. But in the end, Alabama is just coming in with too much to play for.