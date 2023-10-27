Tennessee is currently a 3.5-point favorite according to Vegas in advance of tomorrow nights game between the Cats and Cards in Lexington.

The Cats Illustrated staff sounds off about the matchup, offering predictions and breaking down how the game could play out.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic?

Jeff Drummond: This is one of those games that is always difficult to predict during the Mark Stoops era. It feels like Kentucky has been the better team about four or five times in the last six years, but the Cats have only come away with two wins. For that extra boost of non-biased confidence, I would look to the Vegas line hovering around 3 points for confirmation that UK has a really good shot to win this game. It's at home. It's at night. This isn't last year's Vols with Hendon Hooker and Jaylen Wyatt. And while it hasn't always paid off, I do like the fact that UK's open date fell when it did this season.

Travis Graf: This isn’t the Tennessee team from a season ago. They’re a good team, but not an offensive juggernaut like that team was. Vegas is projecting a close game and Kentucky knows they need this game to get the season back on track. Tennessee is very beatable and Kentucky already blitzed Florida that knocked off the Vols.

Justin Rowland: The bye week came at a good time. Kentucky needed a hard reset after its two worst outcomes and only losses of the season. Mentally and physically it came at a good time. In terms of preparation for a unique opponent that Kentucky hasn't often played well against, it came at a good time.

Devin Leary played some good football against Missouri. If he can play like that against Tennessee it will at least give the offense a chance to move the ball. Ray Davis' production has carried week to week pretty well this year and we've seen Jace McClellan and Travis Etienne have big days against Tennessee.

And this is not last year's Tennessee. It's also at home, but the big thing is the Vols are 0-2 on the road this season. They have also been penalized even more than Kentucky this year.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be concerned?

Drummond: For whatever reason, Kentucky seems to find a way to make this game much more difficult than it should be. Even in strong years, the Cats have found ways to lose. I'm still scratching my head over a 10-win UK team that beat Penn State in a Jan. 1 bowl game managed to lose 24-7 to a bad UT squad in 2018. Those Vols went on to lose their next two games by a combined score of 88-30 to Missouri and Vanderbilt. Go figure. We're all going to be asking how UK could thump Florida, Florida could thump Tennessee, and Tennessee could beat Kentucky if it pans out like that on Saturday.

Travis Graf: Kentucky is going to need explosive plays consistently out of the passing game to keep Tennessee from loading the box. and I don’t trust that to happen. I also don’t trust them to not shoot themselves in the foot. Tennessee’s pass rush is impressive while Kentucky’s pass protection is streaky.

Rowland: It's Tennessee. No Kentucky fans need an explanation beyond that. That's the kind of series it has been. Even though Mark Stoops has greatly elevated the Kentucky program, he's only 2-8 against Tennessee. That number should be better considering the Vols of the past decade. On top of that, Stoops' teams haven't always come out of the bye playing their very best football.

Mark Stoops has a good formula for success at Kentucky but that formula is not a part of this series. Tennessee's tempo renders time of possession basically meaningless. They're perfectly fine possessing the ball for 23-25 minutes.

Tennessee doesn't turn the ball over much. That's a feature of the Heupel offense. They are also the biggest test of the season for Kentucky in terms of their run game and the pressure they're able to achieve with their defensive line.

What's your prediction for the game and who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Kentucky 26, Tennessee 23 - The last three games between the Cats and Vols in Lexington have all been nail-biters, settled by less than four points. I suspect the same for this one, but UK is due. It feels like the Cats need this one a lot more than the Vols. Ray Davis is MVP with a big rushing and receiving game.

Travis Graf: Tennessee 33, Kentucky 21. I just don’t see Kentucky’s pass game stepping to the plate like they’ll need to, and they’ve had trouble stopping Huepel’s offense the past two years. The week after a bye continues to be an Achilles heel.

Rowland: Tennessee 27, Kentucky 24. The line makes sense to me. I think Tennessee is the better team, but not so much better that an upset would be an odd pick. At the end of the day I just think Tennessee's offense matches up better with Kentucky's defense than Kentucky's offense matches up with Tennessee's defense. But I think it will be close in the second half and if they get to that point then anything can happen. My pick for MVP is Ray Davis.