Kentucky is a narrow favorite according to the Vegas books but Missouri is riding some confidence and has a better team than we've perhaps seen from the Tigers in a few years.

Here are Cats Illustrated staff talking points and picks before tomorrow night's game.

What are the reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic about this game?

Jeff Drummond: Just from a psychological standpoint, I think this game sets up well for Kentucky coming off a humbling loss to Georgia. The defense was thoroughly embarrassed, and I don’t think we’ll get that same kind of performance from Brad White’s unit again. They’ll be playing with something to prove on Saturday night, and Mizzou has their full attention. I also like the matchup with Kentucky’s run game and Ray Davis against a Tiger defense that has allowed some ground damage against the better teams it has faced.

Travis Graf: In Missouri’s three toughest games of the season, they’ve given up an average of 447 yards per game, and have been gashed through both the air and ground. They also gave up 316 passing yards against Memphis. It’s been a broken record this season, but THIS is the game for Kentucky to put it together on offense if they’re ever going to. I believe the Tigers will load the box to try and stop the run and it’ll give Leary some opportunities to make plays for the Cats.

Justin Rowland: Kentucky has found a way to win in this series. At times, it has seemed like the stars are aligned in Kentucky's favor. Things have broken their way time and again, with the exception of the one year when the game was just after the tragic passing of OL coach John Schlarman. Maybe that gives Kentucky the confidence it needs; maybe some self-doubt seeps in on the Missouri sideline if the game is close in the second half.

Kentucky ran for more than 300 on Florida and Missouri gave up almost 300 on the ground to LSU last week. Maybe that's a chance for the offense to establish something on the ground.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be concerned?

Drummond: Mizzou has a legit quarterback-wide receiver tandem in Brady Cook and Luther Burden that would concern any opponent. Nobody has found a way to interrupt that connection this season. If the Cats scheme to do that, the Tigers are capable of taking advantage in the running game, so this type of balance requires a 180-degree change in discipline from what we saw last week in Athens. And it seems like we keep coming back to this point almost every week, UK’s lack of a consistent passing attack will be a concern in every game moving forward until we see a breakout game.

Graf: Historically under Stoops, Kentucky has not fared well in games following getting their teeth kicked in. Can Kentucky show mental toughness and respond to get the season back on track to where it needs to be before the bye week? I’m not sure. But if you lose this game, you risk the season possibly coming off of the rails.

Rowland: Missouri has a really good offense. Brady Cook is not the same quarterback you watched last season. He's taken a big step forward. Luther Burden may be the best receiver in the nation and now that more receivers are starting to step up its a really hard offense to defend. What makes that especially concerning is the performance of Kentucky's pass defense over the past couple of weeks and particularly last week against Georgia. Jalen Geiger is out so the secondary doesn't have a lot of proven depth going into this one.

It's hard to have a ton of confidence in Kentucky after the game we just watched them play against Georgia. If you don't think Kentucky is going to shut down Missouri, then Kentucky has to find a way to generate some offense.

What's your prediction for the game and who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Kentucky 27, Missouri 23 - I see a big game for Ray Davis, both rushing and receiving, with the UK offensive line controlling the line of scrimmage and staking a group claim for MVP honors. Home-field advantage and the crowd make a big difference in a highly competitive matchup.

Graf: Kentucky 28, Missouri 24. Ray Davis continues Kentucky’s rushing domination over Missouri and rushes for 150 yards while the defense comes up with a big play at some point. Devin Leary also tosses two scores.

Rowland: Missouri 27, Kentucky 21. There are a lot of unknowns in this game even though we've seen half a season of football. Kentucky played like it should have against Vandy, played better than expected against Florida, and worse than expected against Georgia. That means it's really hard to know which Kentucky is going to show up this weekend against Missouri. We do know that UK has pretty much dominated this series for most of the last decade but we don't know how Kentucky will respond to that loss to UGA. At the end of the day, I think the Missouri offense and that passing game in particular are the best thing that either team brings to the game and the Tigers will have more motivation than the Cats. My pick for UK's MVP is Ray Davis, as I think he'll get plenty of opportunities to impact the game and should get his numbers.