CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

Kentucky's Tuesday night game against Ole Miss may not have a lot of significance for either team beyond building momentum toward the SEC tournament when it's do or die for both.

What are you looking for in tonight's Kentucky-Ole Miss game?

Jeff Drummond: I really don't know what to make of Ole Miss. In some ways, it must be how those view Kentucky from the outside looking in. The talent on the roster doesn't match the performance on the court. How do the Rebels beat a ranked Missouri team twice but also lose twice to Georgia and once to Vandy? I guess that means I'll be interested to see which team shows up on Tuesday in Oxford... and that goes for both uniforms. Neither the Cats nor the Rebs have much to play for aside from pride and building momentum for Nashville, so it could come down to who has more energy.

David Sisk: Here is another game about as even as one could imagine. Both Kentucky and Ole Miss have tried to rally late in the season, but each one has experienced tough losses that indicate the true identity of both teams. The Rebels have won 5 of 7, but unexplainable losses to South Carolina and Vanderbilt has knocked them out of the NCAA bubble talk. Kentucky is still playing better than they were despite Saturday’s loss to Florida. What we have is basically to .500 SEC teams who have both good and bad traits.

Justin Rowland: How many times can I say this game will be decided in the second half based on how well the 'Cats survive (or don't) the inevitable stale stretch of offense that's going to plague them? You know it's coming. The question is how much Ole Miss capitalizes, or how well Kentucky locks down when it happens. Isaiah Jackson staying out of foul trouble is a must. Ole Miss can really defend, so at the very least Kentucky can't have a stretch of turnovers that led to run out baskets.

What is your prediction for the game?

Drummond: Ole Miss 74, Kentucky 70 - It seems like these 9 p.m. ET tips for the Cats vs. the SEC West over the years have always been somewhat problematic. I think this will be a closely contested that that -- you guessed it -- comes down to the final four minutes of play. The Cats looked so bad down the stretch against Florida, it's hard to give them the nod here.

Sisk: I don’t know what to expect. I look for Kentucky to continue playing well, and for Ole Miss to rebound. The curse of being a Wildcat is getting everyone’s best shot. In the last six games Ole Miss averaged 82.3 points in the first three, and 62 in the last three. This one will be somewhere in between, but Ole Miss comes to play in this one and that will be enough. Ole Miss 73, Kentucky 71.

Rowland: Kentucky probably won't win if it plays like it did in the second half against Florida, but I'll say they are less that team, now, than the one that had won three in a row before that. Small consolation given the overall record and where this season is going to end up, but Kentucky 74, Ole Miss 70.