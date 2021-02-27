CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

Kentucky looks to continue building momentum before a possible SEC Tournament run with a home game against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon.

Here's what Cats Illustrated writers think about the game, predictions included.

What are you most interested in seeing in Saturday's game against UF?

Jeff Drummond: Earlier this season, if you told me we had a week between Kentucky games, I would have said that was a welcome break. With the Cats playing really good basketball of late, however, this has felt like a really long week off. I'm interested to see if UK can pick up where it left off against Tennessee and keep the momentum going against a Florida team that has been playing pretty well itself of late. Can the Cats keep giving fans reason to believe a championship run is possible at the SEC Tournament in Nashville? If it is, they'll likely need to win four in a row. This would mark UK's first four-game win streak of the season if they beat the Gators.

David Sisk: Okay, I’ll admit it. I’m becoming interested. Although the only thing that matters now is if Kentucky can win the SEC Tournament, this game actually has the feel of two good teams going against each other. When is the last time we have felt that pulse around here? Florida had to overcome the loss of Keyonte Johnson, and at one time we’re 6-4. That included a 76-58 loss to the Cats in Gainesville. Since then they have won 6 of 8. Kentucky has won three in a row. Both teams are playing their best ball of the season. I want to see which team is better Saturday.

Travis Graf: Florida comes into this game fresh off of a 17-point dismantling of Auburn on Tuesday on the road. The Gators are riding high and still need wins to solidify their tournament positioning. Kentucky absolutely blew their doors off earlier in the season and it’ll be interesting to see if Florida comes out on Saturday afternoon with a chip on their shoulder. Can Kentucky keep on adding wrinkles to their offense to keep the Gators on their toes? The offense has been much more exciting to watch as of late and the high level pace should continue for the ‘Cats this weekend.

What's your prediction for the game?

Drummond: Kentucky 76, Florida 69 -- The last meeting in Gainesville felt like a mismatch. It may have been the Cats' best performance of the season until last week's upset of Tennessee. I have a feeling the Gators will show a lot more fight in this one, but I can't see them being able to match up with UK's frontcourt. The Cats keep on rolling.

Sisk: Florida was not physical enough the first time, and I don’t think they will be this season. Colin Castleton is not the specimen Isaiah Jackson is, and they don’t have the other posts who can score. UK showed against Tennessee how well they can defend when they don’t respect the opponents inside game. I feel like they will be scouted and Kentucky executes their game plan to another win. Kentucky 79 Florida 72

Graf: I’ll be the Debbie downer here. I think the ‘Cats hot streak comes to an end on Saturday, just looking at this matchup from a Vegas perspective. The heavy majority of the money is on Kentucky, but the spread has only moved from -1.5 to -2. The books expect this game to be a much closer matchup than earlier in the season, and I think the spread not moving much despite the heavy load of money on the ‘Cats supports that as well. Florida wins on a buzzer-beater, 71 to 69.