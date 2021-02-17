CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

Kentucky has a chance to win back to back games for the first time since very early in its SEC schedule at the start of this year.

The Wildcats are in Nashville to take on Vanderbilt and the Cats Illustrated staff discusses the game here below.

What are you most interested in seeing during the Kentucky-Vanderbilt game?

David Sisk: Back on January 5 Kentucky squeezed out a 77-74 win when there was still hope the the Cats could turn things around. Six weeks later each team is simply trying to get to its seventh win of the season. So on February 17 I am admitting something I never thought I would. I’m just interested to see which team is better right now. Kentucky’s offense is better than it has been all season, and Vanderbilt is now 2-2 in the last four games, and is coming off a 72-51 bludgeoning of Mississippi State in Starkville.

Travis Graf: The ‘Cats put it all together last game for a win, even though they tried their best to give it away in the final four minutes. Kentucky has been accustomed to playing close games, but can they put away a team without much sweat when they have a pretty solid talent gap? That will be what I’m looking for. The ‘Cats played with much more confidence last game and I’m sure Big Blue Nation would be thrilled to see that once again as they try to start a winning streak.

Jeff Drummond: These two teams played a surprisingly close game back in early January, one that the Cats pulled out on a late 3-pointer by Davion Mintz. Little did we know at the time that would be the template for almost all of UK's games to follow. It feels like the Cats have played that game over and over again, win or lose. I'm interested to see if UK can piggyback on some of the momentum from Saturday's win over Auburn and post its first decisive win since the Florida game. At some point, if people want to hold out hope for an SEC Tournament run into the NCAA field of 68, the Cats have to show that they can string together four or more wins in a row.

Justin Rowland: Kentucky made some really nice plays down the stretch in a losing effort two games ago. Then, while it seemed like things were unraveling against Auburn, Davion Mintz hit a big shot and the 'Cats held on. Has the corner been turned? I doubt that, but if the 'Cats can play fairly well for the third game in a row it could be a sign that they're rounding into decent enough late regular season form that the SEC tournament could be interesting.

Will Isaiah Jackson play as much as he did (30+ minutes) last time out? Another fairly efficient game for BJ Boston? Can Kentucky show three-point proficiency for the third straight game?

Just some of the things I'm wondering.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome:

Sisk: I am looking for a highly competitive game. Vanderbilt’s five-out style with multiple ball-screens gives Kentucky trouble. Olivier Sarr and Isaiah Jackson aren’t comfortable defending out on the floor. On the other end look for John Calipari’s new style of going inside first through the high-low to be effective. Olivier Sarr had 24 points in the first meeting. Look for the inside game to draw help and allow Kentucky’s guards to stay hit from outside. I’ll take the cats in a shootout. Kentucky 84, Vanderbilt 81.

Graf: Is it going out on a limb if I pick Kentucky to win by double-digits? Because that’s what I’m going to do. BJ Boston continues to improve and Keion Brooks has a big game as well as Kentucky beats Vanderbilt 74 to 63.

Drummond: Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 72 -- Memorial Gym has often been a tough place for the Cats to play, but I think a Covid-protocol crowd will negate the advantage the Commodores usually hold. I'm feeling a big game coming from Olivier Sarr in this one to put UK over the top and get a win streak going.

Rowland: Kentucky 75, Vanderbilt 68. I'm not making any bold predictions in terms of a miraculous run to and in the postseason, but this team is playing better and seems to be gaining confidence. They're shooting with a lot of confidence. Since a loss to Arkansas three weeks ago Vanderbilt has played some decent basketball, but I think not only will Kentucky win, but they'll do it with a little less drama needed at the end.