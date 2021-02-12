CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

We're well into the portion of the season that doesn't matter so much in terms of the win/loss record, but only building momentum for a possible SEC Tournament run.

With Kentucky taking on Auburn on Saturday, Cats Illustrated staff members offer predictions on the game and share what they're interested in watching.

What are you most interested in seeing in Kentucky's game against Auburn?

Jeff Drummond: We're running out of points of interest for this struggling UK basketball team as many fans are starting to check out and shift interest to the women's team or looking ahead to spring football, baseball, and softball. I suppose the storyline to this one should be the ongoing Calipari vs. Pearl rivalry. Cal seems to bring out the best in the Auburn boss. I would expect nothing less for this matchup, even though the Tigers have not performed to their preseason expectations either. The point guard matchup in this one is a nightmare (on paper) for the Cats. Sharife Cooper (20.2 ppg, 8.7 apg) is fantastic, even without a steady jump shot at this point in his career. Can the UK backcourt slow him down enough to give themselves a chance to win?

David Sisk: KenPom has both of these teams rated as closely together as they could possibly be, and that is one thing that makes this game interesting to me. Kentucky stands at No. 61 and we all know the struggle. Auburn comes in one spot higher. When Sharife Cooper returned to the floor the Tigers immediately turned into a national media darling. Now they have dropped three of their last four. The bottom line is that the talent around him is nowhere near what Bruce Pearl has had in the past.

Travis Graf: The only thing anyone is interested to see regarding this Kentucky team is if they can put it all together to win a game. They’ve had so many close calls, but haven’t been able to piece together a full 40 minute performance all season long. The last four minutes of games had been awful for Kentucky leading up to the last game, where they actually won that time frame but didn’t win the game. Can the ‘Cats buy a W this weekend?

Justin Rowland: I think you have to get creative here so I want to say something like, 'Will the team eventually check out?' I just don't believe they will. I think they'll continue to play hard, but the only really interesting question is whether they can finish a game and get a win. They did what they needed to do last time out but had a bad beat.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Auburn 74, Kentucky 70 -- The Cats have to win another game at some point... right? I don't see any reason to pick them again until they do so.

Sisk: All of the above makes me believe the Cats have a chance on Saturday. Kentucky has had a lineup of nail biters, and a worst case scenario puts them right there again in my opinion. The Cats are 1-7 in their last eight, but they are going to win one at home sooner or later. I’m going to go ahead call call it now. They will win their next two games before heading to Knoxville. The score won’t be as high as people think, but the Big Blue comes out on top 68-64.

Graf: I think this game turns out to be pretty much more of the same that we’ve seen so far this season. Spurts where they look decent, but the low basketball IQ and lack of scoring threats dooms Kentucky once again. Auburn 70, Kentucky 62.

Rowland: The only thing I'm pretty confident of is the game will be close as we get into the later stages, and it will come down to which team executes from that point forward. I know fans are hoping "they're due," but they've been "due" for a long time. Still, Auburn hasn't been playing too well and I think this team (which has been bad, but still plays hard) will come out ready to finally break through and get a win. Kentucky 74, Auburn 66.