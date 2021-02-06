CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

Tonight's game against Tennessee is a tall order for a Kentucky team that is so far underwater in the win and loss columns.

Can the 'Cats pull an upset, or will it be more of the same?

What are you most looking forward to seeing in tonight's Kentucky-Tennessee game?

Jeff Drummond: This has the makings of being one of the most aesthetically challenged games of the season for UK. The Cats' offensive struggles are well-documented, and now they have to go up against one of the best defensive clubs in America. Tennessee is also struggling on the offensive end of the floor and will face a UK defense that is also formidable at times. The winner may very well be in the 50s, so possessions will be at a premium. That means the Cats have to take care of the ball if they have any chance of winning.

David Sisk: In 1973 Tennessee defeated Temple in an 11-6 thriller. I’m curious to see if these two high powered offenses can outscore that total. Seriously, this looks like a defensive struggle. Will one of these teams get hot or will they both play to their character?

Travis Graf: Look for this to be an ugly game that’s most likely low scoring. Neither team shoots many threes, while the Vols hold their opponents under 60 points per game. Tennessee doesn’t have a star, but they’re still a much better ‘team’ than Kentucky is. Can Kentucky finish a game within the last four minutes? They’ll have a chance heading down the stretch, but will they botch it again?

What's your prediction for the game?

Drummond: Kentucky hasn't given us much reason to pick them against a ranked opponent. Tennessee has been reeling a bit of late, dropping three of its last five, but Rick Barnes has fared well against his buddy John Calipari, and I think the Vols will simply have more offense in this one. UT 57, UK 53

Sisk: No more than a few weeks back I wouldn’t have given Kentucky a chance, but even in a historically bad season they have come to fight every game. Tennessee on the other hand has not been close to being the best team in the league as many expected. True to form, this will be a low scoring game. As usual though, the Cats won’t be able to finish in the final four minutes. Tennessee 63 Kentucky 57

Graf: Kentucky and Tennessee both have an abysmal showing on the offensive end and neither team scores over 60. This game is pretty much a rinse and repeat of the rest of the season. Low IQ plays, turnovers, and lack of shooting dooms the ‘Cats in a 60 to 55 loss.