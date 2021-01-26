CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

Kentucky will look to follow its impressive victory against LSU with an even more impressive win against Alabama this evening.

Here Cats Illustrated staff writers break down the matchup, share thoughts, and make predictions.

What are you most looking forward to seeing in tonight's game?

Jeff Drummond: I think LSU came along at just the right time for this Kentucky team, which needed a confidence boost prior to the rematch with Alabama. I wonder, however, how much we actually learned about the Cats in their 82-69 win over the Tigers. Looking back on it, LSU had a terrible gameplan, and UK really took advantage of it. Round 2 against Bama should give us a much better indication of where the Cats are right now. I'm interested to see if BJ Boston can keep his positive momentum rolling and if the Cats can address the two biggest areas that got them blown out in the first meeting: their own turnovers and the Crimson Tide's 3-point barrage. If the +/- from the arc is under 15, I think UK has a puncher's chance.

David Sisk: Very few folks are giving Kentucky much of a chance in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night. The Tide is a perfect 8-0 in SEC play, and ran the Wildcats off the Rupp Arena floor two weeks ago. In that twenty point win Alabama hit fourteen threes. Only two out of every one-hundred of their shots come from between the lane and the three-point line. Bama shoots the long ball in droves and the Cats did not pay attention to the game plan. Can they defend it better this time around?

Justin Rowland: The storylines and the questions are pretty simple by this point in the season. Alabama has been the SEC's best and most exciting team, and that has contrasted starkly with a struggling Kentucky that has played a much less enjoyable brand of basketball for much of the season. The Tide is not slowing down, only four games removed from a 20-point win against Kentucky, and following that up with blowouts of Arkansas and LSU. Defending the perimeter will be key. Can Kentucky build on a promising win against LSU? Alabama will be an entirely different challenge than the Tigers, which apparently do not defend very well. BJ Boston needs to continue to improve for the 'Cats to have a chance but he will need plenty of help.

What's your prediction for the game?

Drummond: I think Kentucky is going to play a much better game this time around, but I'm not sure it will be enough to beat a team playing as well as Bama is right now. Barring a red-hot shooting night from beyond the arc, I don't see the Cats being able to keep pace with Nate Oats' explosive offense. It comes down to the final four-minute segment this time, but the Crimson Tide escape with another W. Alabama 74, Kentucky 70.

Sisk: In each of the last four seasons Alabama has beaten a team by double digits and then lost the rematch. I also am a firm believer that you live with the three and die by it. Nate Oats offense is reminiscent of Bruce Pearl’s. I take you back to 2019. They beat Kentucky in the Elite Eight, but was the same team who couldn’t buy a three and got hammered in Lexington 80-53. UK has to hope they catch them on a poor shooting night. I do think the Cats play better this time around, but the Tide’s offense will just be too much. Alabama 80, Kentucky 68.

Rowland: It's tough to know how much to believe in what Kentucky did against LSU. Alabama is not going to play the 'Cats like that on defense and we saw what happened the first time these teams played. I can't predict Kentucky to lose to a team by 20 points twice in a season, but nothing Alabama has done lately leads me to believe I should pick the 'Cats here. Alabama 78, Kentucky 65.