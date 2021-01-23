CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

Jeff Drummond, David Sisk, and Justin Rowland discuss Kentucky's game against LSU with predictions included.

What are you most interested in seeing from Kentucky against LSU, or what's your initial feeling going into the game?

Jeff Drummond: These games have almost lost their meaning at this point. While it's important for UK to start building some momentum in hopes of mounting an SEC Tournament run, the remainder of the regular-season schedule might be viewed as glorified practice for the 4-9 Cats, who will not have an opportunity to be an at-large NCAA tourney bid this year. I say use these games to try different things, play with nothing to lose.

David Sisk: If Kentucky doesn’t win this game I don’t know where the next victory comes from. The next four games are Alabama, Texas, Missouri, and Tennessee. This could be the only thing stopping an eight game losing streak. I don’t know what to look for between the lines Saturday, but this ride may not have bottomed out yet if the Cats can’t find some way to win.

Justin Rowland: Can B.J. Boston build on a promising game against Georgia in another losing effort? Will John Calipari tighten the rotation after saying he would like to be playing six or seven guys? How will Devin Askew handle a really tough game. Will he bounce back or will there be a hangover effect?

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 64, LSU 60. Neither one of these teams are very good. The Tigers just got blitzed by Alabama and the Tide's record-setting 23 treys, 105-75. The Cats are coming off a last-second loss to a bad Georgia team. It's hard to expect anything but a rock fight on Saturday at Rupp, but I've got Olivier Sarr leading UK to a much-needed, morale-boosting W.

Sisk: It may be hard to fathom a nail biter with a 10-3 team, but that’s exactly what the experts think. Vegas actually opened up the line with UK listed as a two-point favorite while KenPom picked LSU by one. I just can’t see Kentucky keeping up with the Tiger offense. Even in their three losses they have averaged 78.3 points. In their five league wins they have scored 77, 94, 75, 92, and 85. That’s tough on a team that struggles to get to the 65-point mark against good competition. LSU 72, Kentucky 66.

Rowland: LSU 75, Kentucky 67. The best thing going for either of these teams in today's game is the LSU offense, ranked No. 6 nationally in adjusted efficiency by KenPom. Kentucky's defense will challenge the Tigers, but we've seen before that the 'Cats generally go through some stretches that are tough to overcome. I don't quite understand the narrow line in favor of the 'Cats. They are 2-4 in games decided by five or fewer points and there's too much inconsistency for me to pick them right now.