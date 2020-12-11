CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

With each loss for Kentucky in this early part of the 2020-21 season the next game has become more important.

Now at 1-3, the Wildcats are in almost desperate need of a win against Notre Dame on Saturday.

Here's how Cats Illustrated staff members Jeff Drummond and Travis Graf see the game going.

What are you most interested to see when Kentucky plays Notre Dame?

Jeff Drummond: I think all eyes are on the UK point guard position at this time. The combined play of Devin Askew and Davion Mintz (who have committed 20 of the Cats’ 73 turnovers this season — an astounding five per game) has been the biggest weak spot on a roster that has no shortage of them. The more experienced Mintz seems like the clear choice for the majority of the minutes right now, so it will be interesting to see if John Calipari can take a detour from his 5-star leanings and hand the reins to the Creighton transfer until Askew develops a bit more. I think he’d prefer to keep Terrence Clarke on the wing, but that’s another option as a “point forward” if he’s not confident enough in Mintz.

Travis Graf: I’m mostly interested in seeing if there’s any improvement at all in any facet. It’s not going to be night and day right away, but there should be a gradual uptick in cohesiveness in each game. How does the offense look? Who is the primary ball handler? What are the rotations? The Georgia Tech game was a wake up call for John Calipari and his staff. They must act quick to put this team in the best situations to win. That starts with lineup combinations and rotations and moving certain pieces to certain areas.

Who needs to have a big game?

Drummond: This one may sound redundant, but it’s got to be whoever is handling most of the point guard responsibilities. I think the other positions are going to settle in and be OK over time if someone will step and stabilize the point. For purposes of this feature, let’s say Davion Mintz.

Graf: Olivier Sarr. Sarr is a legit 7-feet tall, played 30 minutes in the last game and grabbed three rebounds. That’s unacceptable for a player of his size and with his experience. The offensive fit part isn’t his fault right now, but he must assert himself more on the glass.

What's your prediction?

Drummond: Notre Dame 72, Kentucky 67. I don’t think we’ll see a total disaster from the Cats like we did Sunday in Atlanta, but I don’t have enough confidence in them yet to see them beating an experienced, well-coached Notre Dame squad. Unfortunately, this looks like the unthinkable taking shape: a fourth-straight L for a Calipari-led UK squad.

Graf: Kentucky 67, Notre Dame 65. The ‘Cats win a rock fight against the Irish in a hideous game of basketball. It’s not pretty, but it’s a win and a step in the right direction. It will be one of those games that’s frustrating in the moment, but when you go back and watch the film, you’ll see some improvement in different areas.