CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

Will Kentucky send its seniors off with a win in their last game at Kroger Field?

That's what Cats Illustrated's Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland discuss here below.

Previewing Kentucky-South Carolina with predictions that follow.

What are the main reasons for optimism if you're a Kentucky fan?

Jeff Drummond: After running the gauntlet against No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Florida the last two weeks, the Cats should sense a good opportunity to end their regular season on the right note against a struggling 2-7 South Carolina squad that has lost its head coach and a few players along the way. That's not to suggest this will be an easy game. After all, the Cats are just 3-6 themselves. I think the Gamecocks will be sensing this same opportunity to close on a high note, but the Wildcats are in much better position defensively (at least on paper) to get the job done. South Carolina ranks 12th in the SEC in total defense, allowing almost 450 yards per game and nearly 200 on the ground. This should be the right remedy for the Cats.

Justin Rowland: I probably couldn't call for Kentucky to beat any team with a defense that forces you to be balanced. But there's not much reason to believe South Carolina can take away the run. That's big. If Kentucky can find success on the ground they can control the game, and I think they'll do that. The other factor working in Kentucky's favor is the sheer number of players the Gamecocks are missing. There's a reason they're nearly a two touchdown underdog.

What are the reasons for concern?

Drummond: South Carolina's season looks a whole lot like Kentucky's when you take a quick glance at both schedules. Comparative scores can be tricky, but there are some similarities when you look at common opponents. I don't think there's a great deal of difference between these two teams when it comes to overall strength. Kevin Harris is a challenge out of the Gamecocks' backfield, a bruising back averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He had 243 yards and five touchdowns in a game earlier this season against Ole Miss. Slowing him down will be UK's top priority.

Rowland: Kevin Harris has shown he can have a monster game. But really, the main reason for concern isn't South Carolina. It's Kentucky. If you write off the last two losses because Alabama and Florida are really good, and UK had a lot of COVID-19 absences, you still have to reckon with the games before that. Nearly losing to Vanderbilt and doing next to nothing against Missouri and Georgia. Two of Kentucky's three units are really struggling. That alone gives USC some hope.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: I'm going to come full-circle with my MVP pick and choose the unit that we highlighted when the season began: the UK offensive line. A huge rushing night for the Cats, engineered by the big guys up front in the final SEC game for Drake Jackson, Luke Fortner, Landon Young, and Darian Kinnard, barring a surprise return from any of them for that free year of eligibility.

Rowland: Chris Rodriguez. This game is not going to be about building for the future. It will be about doubling down on whatever Kentucky can do successfully. Right now that's give the rock to C-Rod and let him work. I think he'll easily surpass the 100-yard mark and find the endzone once or twice.

What's your prediction for how the game will play out?

Drummond: Kentucky 26, South Carolina 20 -- The Cats close out the regular season on a good note, regaining the upper hand on the Gamecocks and getting them to the four SEC wins that a lot of us predicted prior to the Covid-19 issues and the revised league schedule.

Rowland: Kentucky 24, South Carolina 17. Something tells me this one will be ugly. As bad as Kentucky's offense has been lately, the Gamecocks are missing a lot of guys who were playing defense earlier in the year. Take the team sending successful seniors off at home against the one without a coach. But I don't think UK covers.