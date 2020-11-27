CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

Kentucky is a huge underdog for the second week in a row, this time going into the Swamp down a number of individuals due to COVID-19 and tracing.

Here's what the Cats Illustrated staff thinks about the game against Florida.

What are some reasons Kentucky fans might be hopeful or optimistic going into this game with Florida?

Jeff Drummond: With Kentucky reportedly being down at least 18 players and 10 staff members due to injuries and Covid-19 testing, and the Wildcats coming off a 63-3 shellacking at Alabama, I can't see too many reasons for optimism in this matchup. That's unfortunate because the Cats had really made this an interesting rivalry for five of the last six years. I guess if I had to pick out one thing that gives UK a puncher's chance, most of the players on this roster know they can compete with Florida. They've done it before. The Gators will also put the ball in the air a lot, which could give the UK defense an opportunity to pick off some passes and hang around longer than expected.

Justin Rowland: There is only one reason for fans to believe it's possible the 'Cats could make this interesting. Kentucky's players treat this game like the Super Bowl every year. Every team has at least one rival that they really get up for every single year. For Kentucky, that seems to be Florida. Kentucky may be able to run the ball well enough to force the Gators to get fewer possessions than they normally like.

Travis Graf: Outside of the blowout in 2016, Kentucky has always kept it close with Florida under Mark Stoops. If the offense comes out swinging, they will have a chance to do that again against a Florida defense that has been very suspect at times. The Gators give up 28 points per game and give up over 400 yards per game. Kentucky must be aggressive and exploit the holes in their defense.

What are some reasons for concern or pessimism?

Drummond: The song remains the same. Kentucky has not shown the ability to do anything offensively to compete with the upper echelon of the SEC. The problem is magnified again this week as starting running back Chris Rodriguez is expected to miss a second straight game. That takes away some of UK's ability to grind the clock and shorten the game. The Cats will likely need at least four touchdowns to have a shot Saturday. Where are those going to come from? Without at least one defensive touchdown and maybe a special teams score, I'm not sure how that happens.

Rowland: The Gators have a great offense. We've seen how Kentucky has fared against the best offenses on its schedule in Alabama and Ole Miss. Florida has an offense like that. It's the No. 1 passing attack in the nation. There's Kyle Pitts but the Gators just have a lot of ways to beat you with their air attack. And even if the Gators have been vulnerable on defense, can Kentucky's offense exploit that enough against an opponent that seems to score at will?

Graf: While the Florida defense can be exploited — and has been exploited by pretty much every one of their opponents — it’s been shown time after time that Kentucky is just incapable of attacking their opponent’s weak spot. It also doesn’t help that Kyle Trask might be the Heisman front runner and that he has a whole collection of weapons on that side of the ball, including first round draft pick, Kyle Pitts, who is an absolute matchup nightmare.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Terry Wilson made some huge plays the last time Kentucky visited The Swamp. If the Cats have any prayer of pulling the upset Saturday, he'll have to play arguably the best game of his UK career.

Rowland: Keaton Upshaw. I'll call for Kentucky's improved tight end play in the passing game to continue with a player who really seems to be coming into his own.

Graf: Terry Wilson. His career at Kentucky is coming to an end and I believe he’ll let it fly more over these last couple of games. The Florida defense is susceptible to big plays if you can connect on them. Wilson will be playing with a little bit more confidence knowing that he lead Kentucky to victory in the swamp a couple years ago.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Florida 34, Kentucky 16 - I think the Cats will show some pride and bounce back from an embarrassing performance against Alabama, but the Gators -- led by their two elite Kyles, quarterback Trask and tight end Pitts -- simply have too much offensive firepower.

Rowland: Florida 42, Kentucky 17. I just can't imagine this UK offense to score enough to pull an upset. We'll look back at this UF offense as great and last week's outcome doesn't inspire much confidence.

Graf: Florida 35, Kentucky 17. The ‘Cats keep it close for the majority of the game and then just run out of steam against one of the best offenses in the nation.